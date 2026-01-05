“Moments That Matter™” Launches to Explore Safety, Responsibility, and Professional Judgment in the Horse Industry

Saluda, NC —

Every day in the horse industry, professionals make decisions that shape safety, welfare, and trust — often quietly, under pressure, and without formal guidance. Moments That Matter™, a new talk show and conversation series launched this week, creates space to examine those decisions with clarity and care.

Hosted by equine safety consultant and expert witness Randi Thompson, Moments That Matter™ focuses on the real-world choices that affect horses, riders, and programs long before an incident occurs. Rather than emphasizing blame or perfection, the series centers on a practical and often overlooked question: What does reasonable, defensible decision-making look like in the moment?

Episodes explore topics such as safety culture, professional standards, rider and horse evaluation, mounting-area decision points, and documentation as a tool for awareness rather than punishment.

“Most incidents don’t come from reckless intent,” Thompson notes. “They come from normalized shortcuts, unexamined assumptions, or pressure to keep things moving. This series is about slowing the conversation down and raising the standard without shaming the people doing the work.”

Designed for instructors, trainers, barn owners, trail operators, and program managers across disciplines, Moments That Matter™ is shared through Facebook and LinkedIn to encourage accessible, industry-wide dialogue. The show follows a flexible release format that reflects the realities of working professionals.

About the Host

Randi Thompson is a lifelong horse professional, equine safety consultant, and expert witness with more than four decades of experience. Her work focuses on risk awareness, standard of care, and practical systems that support horses and the people who work with them.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Horse Industry Consultant & Expert Witness

Saluda, North Carolina

Episodes and updates are shared via Randi Thompson’s Facebook profile and professional page

