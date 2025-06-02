Monty Roberts Turns 90: A Global Celebration for the Man Who Listens to Horses

Solvang, CA – May 2025 — Legendary horse trainer Monty Roberts celebrated his 90th birthday this month joined by friends, family, and devoted followers from around the world. The celebration, held at his California ranch, marked not only a milestone in years but also a lifetime of revolutionary contributions to horsemanship.

Known globally as “the man who listens to horses,” Roberts pioneered a non-violent approach to horse training, transforming the way humans interact with equines. His Join-Up® method—based on trust, respect, and silent gestural communication—has inspired generations of horsemen and women and is now practiced in more than 40 countries.

The birthday event drew a remarkable crowd, including certified instructors from across Europe, the United Kingdom, Central and South America, and beyond. Many have trained under Roberts and now carry forward his mission to create a better world for horses and the people who love them.

During this month guests were treated to heartfelt speeches, riding demonstrations, and a look at Roberts’ extraordinary life—from his childhood observations of wild mustangs to the global recognition that followed the publication of his bestselling memoir The Man Who Listens to Horses.

Monty’s remarkable life and influence were also recently chronicled in the documentary The Cowboy and The Queen, which premiered to critical acclaim and is now streaming on Apple TV and MasterClass. The film tells the true story of Roberts’ decades-long friendship with Queen Elizabeth II, who became a quiet but powerful supporter of his humane training methods. Their unlikely bond helped usher in a new era of understanding between horse and rider, and the film has brought Roberts’ story to a new generation of viewers.

Remarkably, Roberts shows no signs of slowing down. In March, he traveled to Argentina to give a live demonstration of his methods to a sold-out audience. In April, he led his signature course, Monty’s Special Training, working hands-on with remedial horses and mentoring students from around the world. This May, he has been working closely with a group of un-started Warmbloods, preparing them to be gentled during his landmark event The Movement, taking place June 20–22 for its 8th consecutive year. The event will feature Roberts and other top presenters demonstrating how horses and humans transform through trust-based learning.

“Monty’s legacy is not just in the horses he’s trained,” said one longtime friend and instructor. “It’s in the lives he’s changed—horse and human alike.”

Roberts, still active in teaching and mentoring, was visibly moved by the outpouring of appreciation. “I never dreamed that listening to horses would allow me to help so many horses and people, too” he shared. “But it’s the people who believed in this message—who believed in the possibility of doing better—that brought me here. I’m grateful beyond words.”

As Monty Roberts enters his tenth decade, his work continues through the Monty Roberts International Learning Center, the Monty Roberts Learning Center Europe and the Equus Online University, ensuring that his methods—and message—will endure for generations to come.

