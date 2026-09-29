FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 30, 2026

View release and photos here

Contact: Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550

More Protection for America’s Horses and More Opportunities

The EQUUS Foundation is pleased to announce the award of $410,660 in grants to equine charities in 37 states and Puerto Rico during its fiscal year ending on August 31, 2026, and to recognize 130 equine charities nationwide that attained the Foundation’s Guardian designation, including 38 that attained the Foundation’s Mentor Accreditation. Together, these organizations care for more than 4,400 horses and engage more than 15,000 volunteers.

“Our work is about more than providing financial support,” said Dr. Karin Bump, Chief Operating Officer of the EQUUS Foundation. “By recognizing and supporting organizations committed to high standards, we can help them build their capacity, reach more horses, and strengthen the network that horses and the people who care for them depend on.”

2026 EQUUS Foundation Mentors

New England

High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Old Lyme, CT; Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, South Windham, ME; Mitchell Farm Equine Retirement, Salem, CT; New England Equine Rescue – North Inc., West Newbury, MA; Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center, Windham, ME; Rising Starr Horse Rescue, Wilton, CT; Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Bristol, CT



Middle Atlantic

Begin Again Horse Rescue Inc, Lima, NY; Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Mount Kisko, NY; Gleneayre Equestrian Program, Lumberton, NJ; Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY; Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Dover Plains, NY; Sunshine Horses Inc., Clay, NY; Thorncroft Equestrian Center, Malvern, PA

South Atlantic

Brook Hill Farm, Forest, VA; Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Johns Island, SC; Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Lisbon, MD; Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, Palm City, FL; Hands and Hearts for Horses, Thomasville, GA; Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, Lovettsville, VA; Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Crownsville, MD; South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Homestead, FL; Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center, Aldie, VA; Thoroughbred Placement Resources, Inc., Upper Marlboro, MD

Midwest

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Harvard, IL; Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Ravenna, OH; Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Lexington, KY; Horse Haven of Tennessee, Seymour, TN; Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lexington, KY; Ridin’ High, Morrison, TN; Secretariat Center, Lexington, KY; Southern Reins Center for Equine Therapy, Collierville, TN; Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Diana, TX

West

Colorado Horse Rescue, Longmont, CO; Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, McCoy, CO; National Center For Equine Facilitated Therapy, Woodside, CA; New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch, Edgewood, NM; Save a Forgotten Equine, Redmond, WA



The EQUUS Foundation also awarded $40,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in equine studies programs at the undergraduate and graduate level to encourage the pursuit of equine careers. In addition, over 1,000 individual riders, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities received over 11,500 items of new and gently used riding apparel, valued at $308,664, through the EQUUS Foundation Rider’s Closet – bringing the grand total to $759, 324 in monetary and in-kind awards.

“Strong, well-run organizations are essential to protecting horses and ensuring they have opportunities throughout their lives, as is empowering the next generation of equine professionals,” said Lynn Coakley, President of the EQUUS Foundation. “We rely on the generosity of individuals and organizations that share our vision and the leadership of our Board of Directors.”

EQUUS Foundation Horse Whisperers

The EQUUS Foundation presents Horse Whisperer Awards to deserving charities in the name of individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a significant commitment to ensure that America’s horses are safe and live with dignity throughout their lives.

The recipients of Horse Whisperer Awards are selected by the Board of Directors from among EQUUS Foundation grant recipients that best align with the interests of the Horse Whisperers, including those equine charities with which the Horse Whisperer may be familiar. The awards bring added recognition to equine charities operating at the highest standards for business and equine welfare practices.

Michele E. Arnhold Memorial Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2008 in memory of Michele Arnhold’s life-long passion, her pursuit of excellence, and her commitment and contribution to the equestrian sport

Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center, Windham, ME



Augusta Mills Equestrian – Matt Metell Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in recognition of the dedication of Augusta Mills Equestrian and Matt Metell to the welfare of horses

Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lexington, KY



Daniel D. Barkan Memorial Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2013 in memory of Daniel D. Barkan, a quiet philanthropist and gentleman, in recognition of his life-long love of horses

Colorado Horse Rescue, Longmont, CO



Marguerite Brennan Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in memory of Marguerite Brennan and in honor of her loving family, Jane Henderson, her daughter, and Michaela and Sean Pritchett, her grandchildren

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue,, Dover Plains, NY



John Courage/Mary Ann Minor Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2025 by the EQUUS Foundation in appreciation of the commitment of Mary and Michael Carpenter to keep America’s horses safe and named in honor of John Courage, one of their most favorite and most challenging horses, and his Horse Whisperer, Mary Ann Minor

Gleneayre Equestrian Program, Lumberton, NJ



Barbara Dailey Memorial Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2024 by the EQUUS Foundation in memory of Barbara Dailey and in recognition of her life-long appreciation of the love, joy and companionship she shared with horses

Rising Starr Equine Rescue, Wilton, CT



The Gumbo Foundation Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2025 by the EQUUS Foundation in appreciation of the dedication of The Gumbo Foundation to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the horse-human bond

Bravehearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Harvard, IL



Jackson Family Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2020 in honor of the Jackson Family’s commitment to horse welfare

Brook Hill Farm, Forest, VA; Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, Lovettsville, VA; and Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center, Aldie, VA



Kay Family Foundation Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 by the EQUUS Foundation in honor of Lauren Kay and the Kay Family Foundation

High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Old Lyme, CT and Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Crownsville, MD



Lafitte De Muze Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2018 by Cheryl Olsten in the name of her horse, Lafitte De Muze, to protect and make a difference in the lives of horses who are in need of next chapters, with specific emphasis on the re-homing and retirement of Standardbreds

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, South Windham, ME



Jacqueline Nicole Michel Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2025 by the EQUUS Foundation in memory of Jacqueline Nicole Michel

South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Homestead, FL



Mighty Nice Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2018 by Caroline Moran in recognition of 2017 Horse Stars Hall of Fame Inductee Mighty Nice owned by HnD Group, which was formed in memory of the late Bruce Duchossois, who owned Mighty Nice before his passing in 2014

Thorncroft Equestrian Center, Malvern, PA



Newstead Foundation Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2019 by the EQUUS Foundation in recognition of the long-standing dedication of the Newstead Foundation and the Firestone Family to safeguarding the comfort and dignity of horses throughout their lives

Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, Palm City, FL



Dr. Nancy O’Reilly Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2026 by the EQUUS Foundation in recognition of the dedication of Dr. Nancy O’Reilly to protect horses from abuse, neglect and the threat of slaughter

Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Lisbon, MD



Richard L. Parish Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2014 by the family of Richard L. Parish in recognition of his leadership and dedication for over 45 years to the causes supported by the Richard Laurence Parish Foundation and in honor of Margie and Dick Bondy

Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Johns Island, SC and Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Bedford Corners, NY



Split Rock Farm/Bobbie and Derek Braun Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2020 in honor of the dedication of the Braun Family and Split Rock Farm to horses and theirpowerful impact in our lives

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, Lexington, KY



Cynthia Suskind Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2025 by the EQUUS Foundation in memory of Cynthia Suskind

Horse Haven of Tennessee, Inc., Seymour, TN



McLain Ward Honorary Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2023 by the EQUUS Foundation in honor of McLain Ward’s selection as the inaugural recipient of the EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award presented to an equestrian who has significantly elevated the image and desirability of horses

Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY



We have made progress, but there is still much to do. Every transition in a horse’s life—from one owner, job, or discipline to another, or from one stage of life to the next—can create new challenges. For some horses, those challenges can put them at risk. While the borders have been closed during 2026 primarily due to the outbreak and northward spread of the New World Screwworm (NWS), horses still remain at risk. In 2025, more than 25,000 horses were transported across our borders for slaughter, highlighting the importance of ensuring that horses have safe and appropriate options as their circumstances change.

A safe landing depends on having organizations prepared to step in, understand what each horse needs, and help find the right next chapter. Across the country, our Equine Welfare Network charities are making those transitions possible — helping horses find new homes and careers, providing retirement and sanctuary, and creating new opportunities for horses to remain connected to people. Equine-assisted services and other programs are also opening doors for horses whose previous careers have ended.

When equine charities are well managed, financially sound, transparent, and prepared for the challenges they face, they are better able to care for horses. As more horses exit competitive careers and communities increasingly seek the healing power of horse-human connections, demand for safe, ethical, and financially sustainable equine organizations continues to grow. Meeting that demand – and protecting horses at every stage of life – requires engaged leadership and continued philanthropic support.

The EQUUS Foundation is committed to strengthening the organizations that horses depend on and helping create more options for horses in transition. “At our core, our work is about how horses are treated. Every horse deserves the opportunity to move safely from one chapter to the next,” said Coakley. “Making that possible takes all of us — equine charities, horse owners, professionals, volunteers, educators, donors, and horse lovers — working together to keep horses from falling through the cracks, to ensure their protection throughout their lives, and to increase opportunities for as many people as possible to benefit from their unique ability to empower, teach and heal.”





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ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit equusfoundation.org.