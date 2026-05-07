More Than a Horse Show: Wild Mustang & Burro Finals Spotlight America’s Most Underestimated Equine Athletes

A championship built to grow lifelong homes for wild-bred horses and burros — and to show the equine world what these animals are made of

Nashville, TN — May 7, 2026 — This October, the Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) will gather the country’s mustang and burro community at the inaugural Wild Mustang & Burro Finals — a championship for the trainers, owners, and adopters who have turned wild-bred horses into willing partners.

The Finals will run October 21-24, 2026 at Hoosier Horse Park in Edinburgh, Indiana, consolidating MHF’s most recognized past competitions — the Extreme Mustang Makeover, the Mustang Heritage Spectacular, and TIP Challenges — under a single championship banner. But the event is built to be more than a horse show. It’s an event with a mission.

The Finals are designed to put well-trained mustangs or burros in front of the riders and disciplines most likely to want one — and to grow long-term adoption rates by changing how the broader equine industry sees these animals. “These horses could solve so many industry problems, if they got the recognition they deserve,” said MHF representative Danielle Aamodt.

The Case for the Mustang and the Burro

A mustang is not a domestic horse with a wilder backstory. It’s a different kind of partner with a deeper connection.

Generations of self-selection on the range produce horses that are thinkers — problem solvers and sure-footed travelers, with a quiet self-reliance and true acceptance that horses raised in stalls and arenas rarely develop. Once a mustang or burro chooses a person, that loyalty tends to last a lifetime.

This matters now more than ever. Many popular sport-horse and ranch-bred breeds have climbed to price points that put them out of reach for everyday riders. The demand for affordable, sound, level-headed, amateur-friendly horses continues to outpace the supply.

The solution is hiding in plain sight with 65,000 mustangs and burros awaiting adoption in federal holding facilities. A trained mustang — prepared by a horseman who understands how to start them — can be exactly the horse those riders are looking for.

A Pathway, Not Just a Stage

Behind every mustang in the arena is a longer story: a horse that came off the range, a trainer who knew how to listen, and an owner who chose patience and understanding. The Finals are built to honor that arc.

Local and regional qualifying competitions feed into the Finals championship, giving trainers and owners a clear progression and giving the public more chances to watch wild-bred horses and burros together, rather than scattered across various circuits.

A mustang or burro that has progressed beyond gentling, found its discipline, and built a true partnership with its owner is, by most riders’ definitions, the heart-horse every rider dreams of. The Finals are built to celebrate that horse — and to make the case to the next generation of owners that one of them is waiting at an adoption facility right now.

Built With Partners in Mind

The Foundation is built to connect a passionate, growing community of at least 110,000 mustang and burro adopters with brands and organizations that share a commitment to horsemanship, welfare, and access.

It’s a community rich with stories; every horse and every adopter carries one worth telling. The broader equine world shouldn’t miss out. Partnership opportunities are available across feed, tack, equine health, lifestyle, all disciplines, and conservation categories.

For sponsorship and partnership inquiries, contact Devan Stein at sponsorship@mustangheritagefoundation.org.

For more information on attendance and qualifying opportunities, visit www.mustangheritagefoundation.org/Finals.

Event Details

Wild Mustang & Burro Finals, presented by Mustang Heritage Foundation

Dates: October 21-24, 2026

Location: Hoosier Horse Park, 7105 S. Kern St., Edinburgh, Indiana

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to promoting the adoption, training, and lifelong success of America’s wild horses and burros through education, competition, and community engagement.

Learn more at www.mustangheritagefoundation.org/

Event Contact

Danielle Aamodt, MHF Director of Programs & Events

Danielle@mustangheritagefoundation.org | 512-869-3225, ext. 103

Media Contact:

Danielle Aamodt

Danielle@mustangheritagefoundation.org