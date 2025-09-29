Moving Ahead – More Hope for Horses . . .

Moving Ahead from Doubtful to Hopeful . . .

EQUUS Foundation Honors Charities Dedicated to Equine Welfare

The EQUUS Foundation established its Mentor Accreditation program in 2022 expanding the scope of its mission from grant maker to accrediting body. “It was a natural transition,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President. “We had already established standards for equine welfare and business practices for equine charities and required equine charities to undergo a rigorous review to attain the EQUUS Foundation Guardian designation and to receive financial support, resources, and guidance from the EQUUS Foundation.”

In 2025, the EQUUS Foundation awarded the Guardian designation to 128 equine charities, up from 104 last year, and 34 Guardian charities attained the Mentor Accreditation in recognition of their operating at the highest standards for equine welfare and business practices.

2025 EQUUS Foundation Mentors

New England

High Hopes Therapeutic Riding, Old Lyme, CT; Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, South Windham, ME; Mitchell Farm Equine Retirement, Salem, CT; New England Equine Rescue – North Inc., West Newbury, MA; Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center, Windham, ME; Rising Starr Horse Rescue, Wilton, CT; Shepard Meadows Equestrian Center, Bristol, CT

Middle Atlantic

Begin Again Horse Rescue Inc, Lima, NY; Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Mount Kisko, NY; Gleneayre Equestrian Program, Lumberton, NJ; Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY; Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue, Dover Plains, NY; Thorncroft Equestrian Center, Malvern, PA

South Atlantic

Brook Hill Farm, Forest, VA; Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Johns Island, SC; Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Lisbon, MD; Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, Palm City, FL, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation, Lovettsville, VA; Maryland Therapeutic Riding, Crownsville, MD; Prancing Horse, Southern Pines, NC, South Florida Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Homestead, FL; Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center, Aldie, VA

Midwest

BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Harvard, IL; Happy Trails Farm Animal Sanctuary, Ravenna, OH, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH), Lexington, KY; Horse Haven of Tennessee, Seymour, TN, Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lexington, KY; Ridin’ High, Morrison, TN; Secretariat Center, Lexington, KY; Windridge Therapeutic Equestrian Center, Diana, TX

West

Colorado Horse Rescue, Longmont, CO; Mountain Valley Horse Rescue, McCoy, CO; New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin N Circles Ranch, Edgewood, NM; Save a Forgotten Equine, Redmond, WA

2025 Funding Awarded

Following close of fiscal year on August 31, the EQUUS Foundation awarded over $335,000 in grants to 139 equine charities nationwide that are involved with Equine Transition Services – rescue, rehabilitation, retraining re-homing and retirement – and also charities that provide Equine Assisted Services (EAS) and Outreach programs by partnering with horses to improve the well-being of people.

The EQUUS Foundation also awarded $25,000 in scholarships to students enrolled in equine studies programs at the undergraduate and graduate level to encourage the pursuit of equine careers.

In addition, over 1,000 individual riders, scholastic riding programs, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities received over 11,500 items of new and gently used riding apparel, valued at over $302,000, through the EQUUS Foundation Rider’s Closet – bringing the grand total to over $660,000 in monetary and in-kind awards.

“We are thankful for the continued leadership and guidance provided by our Board of Directors, the expertise and dedication of our staff, and the many individuals and organizations that supported us this year,” said Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President.

EQUUS Foundation Horse Whisperers

The EQUUS Foundation presents Horse Whisperer Awards to deserving charities in the name of individuals and organizations that have demonstrated a significant commitment to ensure that America’s horses are safe and live with dignity throughout their lives.

The recipients of Horse Whisperer Awards are selected by the Board of Directors from among EQUUS Foundation grant recipients that best align with the interests of the Horse Whisperers, including those equine charities with which the Horse Whisperer may be familiar. The awards bring added recognition to equine charities operating at the highest standards for business and equine welfare practices.

Establishing an EQUUS Foundation Horse Whisperer Award is a meaningful way a donor wishing to make a substantial contribution to the EQUUS Foundation may be recognized. Horse Whisperer awards may be named in honor of a family member, friend, associate, or in the memory of a loved one or a loved equine companion. Donors may establish an Unrestricted or Field-of-Interest Award. Field-of-interest awards are those where the donor designates a particular area of charitable interest for the award. Contact us at mail@equusfoundation.org for more information.

Michele E. Arnhold Memorial Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2008 in memory of Michele Arnhold’s life-long passion, her pursuit of excellence, and her commitment and contribution to the equestrian sport

Riding To The Top Therapeutic Riding Center, Windham, ME

Augusta Mills Equestrian – Matt Metell Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in recognition of the dedication of Augusta Mills Equestrian and Matt Metell to the welfare of horses.

Kentucky Equine Adoption Center, Lexington, KY

Daniel D. Barkan Memorial Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2013 in memory of Daniel D. Barkan, a quiet philanthropist and gentleman, in recognition of his life-long love of horses

Colorado Horse Rescue, Longmont, CO

Marguerite Brennan Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 in memory of Marguerite Brennan and in honor of her loving family, Jane Henderson, her daughter, and Michaela and Sean Pritchett, her grandchildren

Lucky Orphans Horse Rescue,, Dover Plains, NY

John Courage/Mary Ann Minor Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2025 by the EQUUS Foundation in appreciation of the commitment of Mary and Michael Carpenter to keep America’s horses safe and named in honor of John Courage, one of their most favorite and most challenging horses, and his Horse Whisperer, Mary Ann Minor.

Gleneayre Equestrian Program, Lumberton, NJ

Barbara Dailey Memorial Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2024 by the EQUUS Foundation in memory of Barbara Dailey and in recognition and in recognition of her life-long appreciation of the love, joy and companionship she shared with horses

Rising Starr Equine Rescue, Wilton, CT

The Gumbo Foundation Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2025 by the EQUUS Foundation in appreciation of the dedication of The Gumbo Foundation to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the horse-human bond.

Bravehearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center, Harvard, IL

Jackson Family Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2020 in honor of the Jackson Family’s commitment to horse welfare

Brook Hill Farm, Forest, VA, Loudoun Therapeutic Riding Foundation,, Lovettsville, VA, and Sprout Therapeutic Riding and Education Center, Aldie, VA

Lafitte De Muze Perpetual Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2018 by Cheryl Olsten in the name of her horse, Lafitte De Muze, to protect and make a difference in the lives of horses who are in need of next chapters, with specific emphasis on the re-homing and retirement of Standardbreds

Days End Farm Horse Rescue, Lisbon, MD

Mighty Nice Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2018 by Caroline Moran in recognition of 2017 Horse Stars Hall of Fame Inductee Mighty Nice owned by HnD Group, which was formed in memory of the late Bruce Duchossois, who owned Mighty Nice before his passing in 2014

Thorncroft Equestrian Center, Malvern, PA

Newstead Foundation Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2019 by the EQUUS Foundation in recognition of the long-standing dedication of the Newstead Foundation and the Firestone Family to safeguarding of comfort and dignity of horses throughout their lives.

Equine Rescue and Adoption Foundation, Palm City, FL

Richard L. Parish Memorial Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2014 by the family of Richard L. Parish in recognition of his leadership and dedication for over 45 years to the causes supported by the Richard Laurence Parish Foundation and in honor of Margie and Dick Bondy

Charleston Area Therapeutic Riding, Johns Island, SC, and Endeavor Therapeutic Horsemanship, Bedford Corners, NY

Ellen R. Pearl Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2021 by Ellen R. Pearl to be awarded annually through 2025 to an equine rescue that ensures the respect, dignity and comfort of their rescued equines throughout their lives

Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, South Windham, ME

Split Rock Farm/Bobbie and Derek Braun Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2020 in honor of the dedication of the Braun Family and Split Rock Farm to powerful impact of horses in our lives

Central Kentucky Riding for Hope (CKRH), Lexington, KY

McLain Ward Honorary Horse Whisperer Award

Established in 2023 by the EQUUS Foundation in honor of McLain Ward’s selection as the inaugural recipient of the EQUUS Foundation Spirit Award presented to an equestrian who has significantly elevated the image and desirability of horses

Green Chimneys, Brewster, NY

A Message from Lynn Coakley, EQUUS Foundation President

Increasing access for more people to benefit from horses and guaranteeing a work force for the care of horses are critical to ensuring a humane and sustainable environment for horses now and in the future – but at the core is the public’s trust in how horses are treated.

What continues to drive us is that many thousands of America’s horses continue to become at risk for neglect, abuse, and the slaughter pipeline each year simply because they fall through the cracks when transitioning from one owner or one job to another.

We have seen progress. . .

With more equine charities focused on retraining and re-homing, there has been positive change in the perception of the “rescue” horse – making adoption more appealing.

The number of organizations focused on providing services to humans that incorporate horses is increasing, giving more horses in transition the opportunity for additional careers.

But there is still much work to be done!

Although the number of horses being transported across our borders for slaughter has dropped dramatically from an all-time high of 166,572 in 2012 to 19,996 in 2024, the numbers are increasing again – alerting us that we must keep a watchful eye.

We believe that the best way to help horses in transition is to:

Increase the capacity of equine charities involved with rescue, re-homing, and retirement and provide viable options to owners when their owners cannot, or no longer wish to, care for them BEFORE they end up abused, neglected and at risk of the slaughter pipeline.

Increase not only competitive and recreational programs involving horses, but also programs providing equine-assisted services. Programs where people partner with horses to enhance their well-being offer limitless career opportunities for horses in transition.

Our commitment to ensuring that donor dollars are invested in effective programs that find homes for at-risk equines and equines in transition, provide a safe haven for aged equines, and increase opportunities for more equines to engage, inspire and empower more people remains steadfast.

WE CAN’T DO IT WITHOUT YOU!

ABOUT EQUUS FOUNDATION: The EQUUS Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 2002, is the only national animal welfare charity and accrediting body in the United States that is 100% dedicated to equine welfare and with the dual mission to protect America’s horses from peril and strengthen the bond between people and horses. Donations are tax-deductible to the full extent of the law. Contact the EQUUS Foundation, Inc., at 168 Long Lots Road, Westport, CT 06880, Tele: (203) 259-1550, E-Mail: mail@equusfoundation.org. Visit: Visit equusfoundation.org.

Contact: Lynn Coakley

mail@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550