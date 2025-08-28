“Murder at Morgan House” Now Available As An Audio Book A Noir Cozy Mystery Featuring a Mother-Daughter Sleuthing Duo

Ligonier, PA — August 26, 2025 — Author Janet Winters is proud to announce the release of the audiobook edition of her Equus Award-winning noir cozy mystery, Murder at Morgan House, now available on Audible & Amazon. This gripping mystery introduces Ivy Snow, an amateur equestrian sleuth, and her teenage daughter Jaycee, whose psychic visions give her unsettling glimpses into the truth. Together, they form a one-of-a-kind investigative team—navigating horses, hometown secrets, and a murder that shakes their small community to its core. About Murder at Morgan House When Ivy Snow, former Olympic Eventing hopeful, moved to the charming town of Wellington to publish Equestrian Style magazine, she never dreamed that her family’s idyllic lives would be threatened by a prolific arsonist and a long-festering plot for revenge. Ivy, a forty-nine-year-old horsewoman and mother of fraternal twins, finds herself in the midst of a midlife crisis like none other. After being stripped of her Olympic dreams by a near-fatal accident, Ivy discovers that her criminal lawyer husband is leading a double life. She seeks refuge in a small country town only to find herself in the throes of blackmail, arson, and murder. From the riverbanks of Paris to the cloistered environs of waspish American wealth, Ivy must unravel the murder mysteries surrounding a steel tycoon’s death, while trying to protect her psychic teenage daughter, who knows too much for her own good.

Based on a true story!

Audiobook Experience The audiobook edition brings Ivy and Jaycee’s world to life with immersive narration that captures both the grit of noir and the heart of a cozy. Listeners can now enjoy the mystery while on the road, in the saddle, or relaxing at home.

Author Quote: “Writing Ivy and Jaycee was like riding a spirited horse—you never quite know where the story will lead, but you hold on and trust the journey,” says author Janet Winters. “I’m thrilled to bring their voices to life in audiobook format, especially for readers who love to listen while multitasking.”

Murder at Morgan House: A Noir Cozy Mystery is available now in audiobook, ebook, and paperback formats.

Amazon & Audible

