Mustang Challenge and Mustang Classic events cancelled.

AUSTIN, TX — The Austin based nonprofit, Mustang Champions (MC), has been notified by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) that additional funding will not be provided to their agreement to support the continuation of previously scheduled events and programs.

As a result, both the upcoming 2026 Mustang Classic and the 2026 Mustang Challenge competitions have been cancelled.

This is very disappointing news for the MC team, the trainers, the adopters, and the entire mustang community. The two events were created to be more than competitions—they were celebrations of the American mustang, the trainers who dedicate themselves to them, and the supporters who believed in the Mustang Champions’ mission of finding homes for mustangs beyond off range holding.

Mustang Champions is sincerely thankful for everyone who has already adopted, registered, trained, shared, and championed mustangs for the 2026 events and apologizes for the cancelations.

Mustang Magic will continue as scheduled during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, January 22-24, 2026. The event remains fully supported and will move forward as planned.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions will create and manage programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs. By enlisting qualified trainers, potential adopters, owners, and all Americans who want to support our efforts, Mustang Champions will prepare mustangs for homes outside of government holding. Additionally, Mustang Champions will provide educational and training resources to help those interested in and working with mustangs to improve their skills and knowledge, ensuring better handling and care of mustangs and help educate the American public about wild mustangs, raising positive awareness for the BLM and the WH&B Program staff. Mustang Champions hopes that, with their combined efforts and experience, they can give American mustangs in holding an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities as companions or champions.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

For media inquiries contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org