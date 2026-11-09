Mustang Heritage Foundation Launches Community Initiative Seeking Partners for End-Of-Year Donation Campaigns

The Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF), a leading 501(c)3 nonprofit dedicated to helping mustangs and burros in off range holding find homes, announced the launch of its upcoming end-of-year donation initiative – The Gift of Opportunity. MHF is actively seeking corporate partners and local businesses to serve as official donation-matching sponsors or proceeds-based giving partners.

The campaign aims to double the power of community contributions during the upcoming holiday fundraising cycle. By securing matching pledges during the campaign, MHF hopes to inspire higher community engagement, as research shows donors are significantly more motivated to give when their contributions are matched. Additionally, MHF is aiming to ally with a handful of businesses as proceeds-based giving participants for the end-of-year season in a mutually beneficial partnership to help equestrian companies drive sales while promoting their brand’s involvement in supporting America’s mustangs.

“Community support is important to our ongoing mission, and partnering with businesses allows us to multiply our impact together as an industry,” said Cary Scholtes, Executive Director at the Mustang Heritage Foundation. “We invite interested companies to join us as matching partners, proceeds-based giving partners, or to reach out for other opportunities to fulfill their corporate social responsibility goals.”

Why Partner with the Mustang Heritage Foundation

Help More Horses: With over 64,000 mustangs and burros in off range holding, every donation provides MHF the opportunity for additional education and events to increase adoption numbers.



Double the Impact: Matching partners commit a designated pool of funds to match public donations dollar-for-dollar during the campaign window while enhancing brand image.



Brand Visibility: Business partners will be prominently featured in press releases, social media campaigns, on the website, and in email newsletters.



Community Leadership: Aligning with the Mustang Heritage Foundation showcases a strong, active commitment to local welfare and industry development.

Local businesses, corporate foundations, and community-minded enterprises interested in exploring a matching gift partnership or proceeds-based giving initiative are encouraged to contact MHF by email at info@mustangheritagefoundation.org. Additional details about our programs can be found on our website . To donate directly to the campaign, please visit our campaign donation page

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation