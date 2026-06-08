Mustang Heritage Foundation Partners with Mane Street Market to Put Wild-Bred Horses in Front of the Buyers Who Are Ready for Them

MHF members receive an exclusive offer on the fastest growing equestrian marketplace as part of a new partnership launching at the inaugural Wild Mustang & Burro Finals, October 21-24, 2026.

NASHVILLE, TN — The Mustang Heritage Foundation (MHF) announced a partnership with Mane Street Market (MSM), a leading equestrian buy, sell, and search platform, ahead of the inaugural Wild Mustang & Burro Finals. The partnership is designed to do something straightforward and long overdue: connect well-trained, titled mustangs and burros with the buyers who are actively looking for exactly what these horses offer.

The Wild Mustang & Burro Finals — running October 21-24, 2026 at Hoosier Horse Park in Edinburgh, Indiana — brings together the country’s mustang and burro community from eight disciplines. Under a single championship banner, the Finals consolidates MHF’s most recognized past competitions: the Extreme Mustang Makeover, the Mustang Heritage Spectacular, and TIP Challenges. The event is built to showcase the versatility, reliability, and partnership of horses and burros that have progressed well beyond their wild origins.

For 18 years, MHF events concluded with a horse auction — a natural bridge between competition and ownership. As MHF evolved its event model, that built-in auction is no longer part of the format. The partnership with Mane Street Market is a deliberate answer to that gap: ensuring that any titled sale horses who shine at the Finals still have a clear, supported path to the right home, and that buyers who discover a mustang have somewhere to go.

“Mustangs are a best kept secret. People assume they’re unpredictable because they were once feral — but here’s the thing… if they are taught with trust, they become the most reliable partners out there. They take care of their riders like no other horse.”

— Danielle Aamodt, MHF Representative & Mustang Owner

That’s exactly the kind of horse Mane Street Market was built to showcase. The platform connects buyers and sellers across all disciplines with smart search tools, direct-contact listings, and filters that notify buyers when a horse matching their criteria is posted. Businesses and individuals in the equine industry can list horses for sale, promote services, and reach real equestrians — not bots, not algorithms.

In preparation of this rollout, MHF worked directly with MSM to build features tailored to the mustang buyer experience. Listings can now be searched with filters to narrow down a mustang’s original herd management area (HMA) by state. Buyers who have a connection to mustangs from a particular region can easily search for more of their favorites! Combined with MSM’s new buyer-focused temperament filters, these tools give listed mustangs a level of exposure and searchability that wasn’t available before.

Through this partnership, MHF members will receive an exclusive offer on Mane Street Market — the platform that reaches buyers across all disciplines, breeds, and corners of the equestrian world. For mustang trainers and sellers ready to find the right next partner for their horse, MSM offers direct-to-buyer visibility with added promotions on their social media platforms.

“We are honored to partner with the Mustang Heritage Foundation and bring more attention to the Mustang breed through our platform. Integrity means everything to our team at MSM and we are truly privileged to work with Danielle and the MHF team – we are thrilled to be a part of this journey.”

— India Wilkinson, CEO/Creator – Mane Street Market

The partnership reflects a shared belief between MHF and Mane Street Market: that a horse’s worth is measured by what they can do and who they can be for their person. Mustangs competing at the Wild Mustang & Burro Finals represent years of training, trust, and multi-discipline capabilities. Mane Street Market gives that story an audience.

MHF members can access their exclusive discount code when they login at mustangheritagefoundation.org/discounts then sign up for premium listings at manestreetmarket.com. To learn more about the Mustang Heritage Foundation and the Wild Mustang & Burro Finals, visit mustangheritagefoundation.org/

About the Mustang Heritage Foundation

The Mustang Heritage Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting the adoption, training, and lifelong success of America’s wild horses and burros through education, competition, and community engagement. Since 2001, MHF has helped facilitate thousands of adoptions and championed the bond that forms between mustangs and the humans willing to earn their trust.

About Mane Street Market

Mane Street Market is an online equestrian marketing platform and app (available in the App Store and Google Play) built to connect buyers and sellers of horses across all breeds and disciplines. With intelligent search tools, direct-contact listings, and specific filters, MSM makes it simple for equestrians to find their next partner — and for sellers to get their horses in front of the right eyes. The platform also supports equine businesses and service providers looking to reach the equestrian community directly. Mane Street Market attracts over 30,000 viewers each month to their website www.manestreetmarket.com and over 2 million views per month on social @manestreetmarket on FB and IG.

MHF CONTACT

Danielle Aamodt

Mustang Heritage Foundation

danielle@mustangheritagefoundation.org | 512-869-3225, ext. 103

mustangheritagefoundation.org

MSM CONTACT

India Wilkinson

Mane Street Market

support@manestreetmarket.com

ManeStreetMarket.com