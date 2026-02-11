Mustang Legend Stormy Mullins Memorial at Will Rogers Auditorium, Fort Worth

Fort Worth, Texas – With heavy hearts, we share the passing of Stormy Mullins, a beloved horseman, educator, mentor, and respected leader in the rodeo and Mustang communities. His unexpected passing leaves a loss that will be deeply felt across arenas and communities throughout Texas and beyond.

Raised in Burleson, Texas, Stormy embodied the values of hard work, humility, and quiet strength. A cowboy in the truest sense, he never sought recognition, instead earning the respect of those around him through integrity, consistency, and a steady willingness to show up for others.

Stormy devoted 26 years to education as an Agricultural Science teacher in Azle, Texas, shaping generations of students through mentorship and genuine care. After retiring from the classroom, he continued serving the western industry by coaching collegiate rodeo athletes, supporting clinics and facilities, and spending the past 16 years helping nonprofit organizations produce Mustang training competitions across the country. He also played a key role in event production at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo for more than three decades, becoming a trusted and steady presence behind the scenes.

Known by many as “Mr. Mullins” or simply “the man at the gate,” Stormy believed in both people and horses, often seeing potential long before others did. Many competitors and industry professionals found opportunities because Stormy believed in them first.

Above all, Stormy was devoted to his family and took great pride in supporting his daughters and later watching his grandchildren continue the traditions he loved. His humor, wisdom, and encouragement left a lasting mark on all who knew him.

A memorial service celebrating Stormy’s life will be held February 13 at 2:00 p.m. at the Will Rogers Auditorium in Fort Worth.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Windy Ryon Memorial Roping scholarship fund supporting youth involved in rodeo and FFA.

Stormy Mullins opened gates and created opportunities for countless horses and people throughout his life. His legacy lives on in the many lives he touched, and he will be deeply missed.

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions creates programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org