Mustang Magic Returns to Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo with New Youth Division, Exciting Competitions, and On-Site Adoptions

January 22-24, 2026 | Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo | Will Rogers Coliseum

FORT WORTH, Texas — The magic of the American Mustang takes center stage once again at the Mustang Magic event, returning January 22-24, 2026, during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. This three-day celebration of horsemanship features top trainers, talented youth, and dozens of wild mustangs culminating in a breathtaking freestyle finals performance where the horses will be available for adoption.

This year marks an exciting first for Mustang Magic with the introduction of a Youth Division, giving young horsemen and horsewomen ages 8-18 the opportunity to showcase their skills in In-Hand Trail, Showmanship, and Freestyle classes. These rising stars will demonstrate the heart and trainability of the American mustang in a fun, family-friendly format.

Friday night features the always popular “Horses & Horsemen of the World,” a Double Dan Horsemanship production celebrating equestrian artistry, skill, and connection. Audiences won’t want to miss this one-of-a-kind show that highlights the beauty of horsemanship across disciplines and breeds from around the world.

The$50,000 Mustang Magic competitionconcludes Saturday night with the Freestyle Finals, where the top 10 adult competitors perform creative routines that showcase the incredible transformation of their once-wild Mustangs. Following the event, all competing adult horses will be available for adoption immediately after the show with opportunities to apply and bid on-site.

Tickets for Mustang Magic and the Horses & Horsemen of the World event are on sale now, and the show is known to sell out early. Don’t miss your chance to experience the talent, trust, and transformation that define Mustang Magic.

Get your tickets today at https://mustangchampions.org/magic

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 16 through February 7. Rodeo tickets are available to the public. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions creates programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org