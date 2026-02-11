Mustang Magic Shines Through Ice and Snow at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Fort Worth, Texas — Despite rare winter weather bringing ice and snow to North Texas, Mustang Magic at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo proved once again that nothing can dampen the spirit of great horsemen, great horses, and a passionate community.

This year’s Mustang Magic event delivered unforgettable performances as elite trainers showcased the athleticism, versatility, and heart of America’s wild mustangs. Fans who braved the elements were rewarded with an electric finals night and a thrilling finish.

Chris Phillips and his mustang, WFR Snickerdoodle, claimed the Mustang Magic Championship, earning top honors after a standout freestyle performance that combined precision, creativity, and partnership.

Finishing a very close second, Craig Moore and his mustang A Boy Named Sioux impressed judges and spectators alike with a powerful and polished freestyle that kept the competition tight until the very end. Craig also received the inaugural Bobby Kerr Legend Award. The award recognizes exceptional horsemanship, showmanship, and creativity honoring the legacy of the late Bobby Kerr, a renowned mustang trainer and pro rodeo specialty act performer.

Mustang Magic also celebrated the future of the horse industry through its Youth Competition, where young trainers demonstrated exceptional skill, dedication, and horsemanship through an in-hand competition with young mustangs. Youth Champion Heather England and her mustang, God’s Warrior, earned top honors along with a $4,000 scholarship from the FWSSR, recognizing not only their performance in the arena but their commitment to training, education, and responsible mustang ownership.

Perhaps most importantly, every mustang that competed at Mustang Magic was adopted, marking a tremendous success for the program and reinforcing the event’s mission to promote adoption, training, and long-term success for America’s wild horses.

“Even with challenging weather conditions, the dedication of our competitors, adopters, fans, and partners made this year’s Mustang Magic truly special,” said Matt Manroe, Executive Director. “The horses, the horsemen, and the outcome speak for themselves.”

Mustang Magic continues to be a featured event at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, bringing together elite trainers, youth competitors, and adopters while increasing public awareness of wild mustang potential.

For more information about Mustang Magic 2026, visit mustangchampions.org

and future events, visit fwssr.com.

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 16 through February 7. Rodeo tickets are available to the public. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions creates programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org