Mustang Magic Weekend Showcases Youth Talent, Top Trainers, and Unforgettable Mustang Moments

Fort Worth, TX — Mustang Champions is proud to present an expanded Mustang Magic Weekend at the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo January 22-24, 2026, featuring the debut of the Mustang Magic Youth Challenge alongside the Horses & Horsemen of the World show, and the world-class adult competition and ever-popular mustang auction.

This year’s Youth Challenge brings inspiring young trainers to the arena as they showcase the mustangs they’ve spent months gentling and preparing. Exhibitors will compete in Showmanship, Trail, and the crowd-favorite Freestyle class highlighting creativity, connection, and the remarkable transformation of these once-wild horses. The public is invited to cheer on the next generation of mustang advocates in Fort Worth, Texas at the Will Rogers Coliseum.

Friday Night Spotlight: Horses & Horsemen of the World with Dan James

Friday evening features a special ticketed performance—Horses & Horsemen of the World—starring internationally renowned horseman Dan James and guests. Known for his breathtaking liberty work and dynamic demonstrations, James brings an unforgettable level of horsemanship to the Mustang Magic weekend.

Don’t Miss the Mustang Adoption Auction

Throughout the weekend, attendees can meet the mustangs and trainers participating in both the Youth and Adult Mustang Magic programs. The event concludes with an adoption auction of all competing adult horses, offering the public a chance to bring home a mustang and support Mustang Champions’ mission to increase placement and awareness of America’s wild horses.

Make It a Full Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo Weekend

Beyond Mustang Magic, guests can enjoy everything the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo has to offer from livestock shows and shopping to fan-favorite rodeo performances, food, and family-friendly entertainment.

Full event details and ticket links: https://mustangchampions.org/magic

About the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

The 2026 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is scheduled for January 16 through February 7. Rodeo tickets are available to the public. For more information go to www.fwssr.com or call 817-877-2400. The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo… This Thing is Legendary!!!

About Mustang Champions

Mustang Champions is a 501(c)(3) headquartered in Austin, Texas. Mustang Champions is dedicated to the adoption of mustangs that have been gathered and are currently in BLM holding. Working in partnership with the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program, mustangs in holding will be transitioned into private care to lessen the burden of an abundance of animals, reduce the cost of care to the American taxpayer and help protect rangelands. Mustang Champions creates programs and events that showcase the ability and diversity of mustangs with the sole purpose of getting mustangs adopted. Mustang Champions is committed to the proper gentling, training, and treatment of mustangs.

About the Bureau of Land Management Wild Horse and Burro Program

The Bureau of Land Management manages more than 245 million acres of public land located primarily in 12 western states, including Alaska, on behalf of the American people. The BLM also administers 700 million acres of sub-surface mineral estate throughout the nation. Our mission is to sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of America’s public lands for the use and enjoyment of present and future generations.

Media Contact:

Matt Manroe – Mustang Champions Executive Director

512-415-5354

matt.manroe@mustangchampions.org