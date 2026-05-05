My Senior Horse Awards to Be Presented at 2026 APHA World Championships

My Senior Horse has partnered with the American Paint Horse Association (APHA) to present a new series of awards at the 2026 APHA World Championships, taking place June 19-July 4 at the Will Rogers Memorial Center, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The award will recognize outstanding senior equine athletes by honoring the high-point horses aged 15 and older in three divisions: Open, Amateur, and Youth.

Each winner will receive a special prize package sponsored by My Senior Horse, in partnership with Linda Mars and the Mars portfolio of equine-focused products and services, including BUCKEYE™ Nutrition, SPILLERS™, WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group, ANTECH™, SOUND™, and MARS EQUESTRIAN™.

Award Categories

Open Senior Horse High-Point Award

Presented to the horse aged 15 or older (foaled in 2011 or earlier) that accumulates the highest point total across all Open APHA World Championship classes.

Amateur Senior Horse High-Point Award

Presented to the horse aged 15 or older (foaled in 2011 or earlier) that accumulates the highest point total across all Amateur APHA World Championship classes.

Youth Senior Horse High-Point Award

Presented to the horse aged 15 or older (foaled in 2011 or earlier) that accumulates the highest point total across all Youth APHA World Championship classes.

About My Senior Horse

My Senior Horse’s mission is to educate and support owners and managers of horses, ponies, donkeys, and mules aged 15 and older to improve their health and welfare.

MySeniorHorse.com is an innovative platform aspiring to become the leading global resource for senior equine care. The site is launched in partnership with Linda Mars and the Mars portfolio of equine-focused products and services, including BUCKEYE™ Nutrition, SPILLERS™, WALTHAM™ Equine Studies Group, ANTECH™, SOUND™, and MARS EQUESTRIAN™.

Media Contact:

Alex Beckstett

abeckstett@equinenetwork.com