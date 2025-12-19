Nancy Cox recognized as 2025 Friend of UK Ag Equine Programs

By Holly Wiemers

LEXINGTON, Ky., (Dec. 19, 2025) – Nancy Cox, former University of Kentucky vice president of land grant engagement and former dean of the Martin-Gatton College of Agriculture, Food and Environment, was named Friend of UK Ag Equine Programs during its 20 Year Anniversary Celebration Dec. 2.

UK Ag Equine Programs has recognized many friends over the years, but perhaps none have had as much impact on the program as Cox.

Cox is widely seen as a central driving force behind the program’s creation and one of its most ardent champions during its two decades of growth. Active and influential in her own right within Kentucky’s equine community, she is recognized for her vision for the program and her sustained efforts in helping it rise to national prominence.

“I can’t think of any greater honor than to be in the company of so many previous awardees who have contributed so much to our programs,” Cox said. “The thing I’m most proud about this program is it is truly a partnership with our industry. Thanks to the lowly caterpillar, the university and the industry not only began to think of ourselves differently but began to realize how much we need each other.”

Cox, who currently serves as special advisor to UK’s president, is referring to Mare Reproductive Loss Syndrome. In 2001, it caused an estimated 30 percent loss of the Thoroughbred foal crop that spring, and Kentucky’s horse industry suffered economic losses of approximately $340 million. Cox had joined UK from Mississippi State University just a few months into the crisis to serve as the college’s associate dean of research.

She and other members of the leadership team under former dean Scott Smith quickly recognized the critical importance of collaboration across scientific disciplines in addressing this major challenge. Cultivating opportunities for synergy by engaging all components of Kentucky’s land-grant institution, success in solving the MRLS crisis became a high-profile achievement for the university. Indeed, her response to various challenges facing equine agriculture and broad support for equine-affiliated industries are pivotal aspects of Cox’s tenure.

It has been 20 years since the formation of UK’s Equine Initiative, now UK Ag Equine Programs, an effort to serve the horse and the industry that supports the horse. Formed in March 2005 and formally announced by UK in May 2005, the program began as a partnership between UK and the horse industry and was established through the efforts of the UK Gluck Equine Research Foundation, the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association/Kentucky Thoroughbred Owners and Breeders and several other prominent Kentucky equine organizations.

Since its formation and throughout its rapid growth, Cox has been one of the primary leaders at the helm.

“Dean Cox’s commitment to the success of UK Ag Equine Programs has been unwavering since inception of this initiative 20 years ago. She is a true champion of the university’s efforts to advance equine agriculture through teaching, research and extension,” said James MacLeod, professor of veterinary science and director of UK Ag Equine Programs. “This award is our highest honor and there is truly nobody more deserving.”

During her time as dean of the college, Cox oversaw its $25 million research enterprise — which nearly doubled during her tenure — and represented UK on the state’s agricultural commodity boards. Cox oversaw the investment and renewal of UK’s Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory, which serves a critical animal and public health role in the Commonwealth. She was the founding administrator for several growing equine programs and was central to initiating numerous partnerships with private industry. She also routinely served on key federal policy boards and organizations.

Cox developed deep ties with agricultural industry and educational leaders across the state, including Kentucky Farm Bureau, all major commodity organizations, Kentucky State University and various economic development partners. She began service as dean of the college in 2014. In 2020, UK President Eli Capilouto named her UK’s first vice president for land-grant engagement.

During her time as dean, Cox also led the creation of innovative equine programming and partnerships, including the Racetrack Safety Program. In recognition of her leadership in equine safety, in 2020 Cox was appointed co-chair of the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority nominating committee. She has worked extensively with equine organizations to help advance and support the industry. She is a member of the Kentucky Thoroughbred Farm Managers Club and served on the Kentucky Horse Park Foundation Board. She is also an active member of the Iroquois Hunt Club.

The Friend of UK Ag Equine Programs was created in 2005 to recognize people who have provided advocacy, funding or other extraordinary support or a college or university employee who has generated an exceptional relationship with stakeholders that manifested into a new program, new advocacy success or new resources.

Past Friends of UK Ag Equine Programs include:

2022: Sarah Coleman, executive director of the Kentucky Horse Council

2018: Fred Sarver, Cornerside Farm and current chair of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

2017: Tom Riddle, Lexington-based veterinarian, co-founder of Rood & Riddle Equine Hospital and past chair of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

2016: Matt Koch, Shawhan Place Farm, current state Representative and former member of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

2015: Bennie and Cheryllee Sargent, of Sargent Quarter Horses, longtime coach for UK’s Western Equestrian Team

2013: Stuart Brown, Lexington-based veterinarian; vice president of equine safety for Keeneland, former veterinarian with Hagyard Equine Medical Institute and current member of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

2011: Norm Luba, executive director of the North American Equine Ranching Information Council, past president of the American Quarter Horse Association and former chair of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

2009: Dan Rosenberg, of Rosenberg Thoroughbred Consulting and current member of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

2008: Northern Kentucky retired county extension agent trio Don Sorrell of Campbell County, Dan Allen of Kenton County and Jerry Brown of Boone County

2005: David Switzer, former executive director of Kentucky Thoroughbred Association/Kentucky Owners and Breeders Association and current member of the UK Ag Equine Programs Advisory Board

For more information about UK’s Ag Equine Programs, visit https://equine.mgcafe.uky.edu/

Writer: Holly Wiemers, holly.wiemers@uky.edu

