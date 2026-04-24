Nashville singer/ songwriter/ hippie chic cowgirl Templeton Thompson & her husband & musical partner, Sam Gay perform at the Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria’s Dan Fogelberg Celebration Weekend 2026

Nashville singer/ songwriter/ hippie chic cowgirl Templeton Thompson & her husband & musical partner Sam Gay ridin’ a natural high after performing at the Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria’s 2026 Friends and Legends concert during the Dan Fogelberg Celebration Weekend April 17, 18, 19, 2026 in Peoria, IL.

“Me & my husband & musical partner Sam Gay still can’t believe we had the AMAZING BUCKET LIST opportunity to perform at the Dan Fogelberg Celebration Weekend 2026 April 17 – 18 – 19 in Peoria, IL,” Templeton said. “We got to be on stage for the ‘2026 Friends and Legends’ concert with all of these ROCKSTAR SUPASTARS…Robert McEntee, Michael Hanna, Mark Andes, Joe Vitale, Tim Harr AND Jean Fogelberg!!! It was an ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE experience!!!! My ‘hippie chic cowgirl’ HEART & SOUL is SO FULL from what was one of the MOST UPLIFTIN’ MAGICAL musical experiences of my lifetime thus far. From the moment we arrived in Peoria, EVERYONE in the band welcomed us with open arms & became INSTANT FAMILY!!! It was pure LOVE & LIGHT the whole time we were there (with A WHOLE LOT of rehearsing in the middle of it all;)!!! There was SO MUCH LOVE on stage & in the audience the night of the show, it was TRULY a LOVE & LIGHT filled weekend!!!! We LOVE our whole new “DanFam” & HOPE we get to do MORE shows in the future!!”

Dan Fogelberg’s music has ALWAYS been a BIG part of Templeton’s musical wheelhouse. “In my opinion, not only did he write one of the most quintessential, ICONIC, HORSE songs, EVER, ‘Run for the Roses,’ his catalog of music has some of the most beauty~full songs I’ve ever heard. Learning the songs for the show was a real “masterclass” in the art of songwriting & music production,” Templeton said. “It was an ABSOLUTE HONOR to get to perform some of them with all of the BEAUTY~full, INCREDIBLY KIND, LOVING, ENCOURAGING & TALENTED SOULS we were on the stage with this past weekend. I’m a BIG TIME fan of the man from Illinois, he was a ROCKSTAR SUPASTAR, TRULY somethin’ & WILL ALWAYS BE!!! PEACE, LOVE, ROCK ~N~ ROLL & EVER ON!!!”

Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria is a non-profit organization, incorporated and recognized by the State of Illinois, and a Federally recognized 501(c)3 charity. Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria is fan-established, fan-organized and fan-supported. The Dan Fogelberg estate and extended Fogelberg family are, in no way, involved in the Foundation’s operation. FFoP will sponsor events for the purpose of generating funds to meet the goals set forth in the mission statement. Sponsored events will engage and support fine arts through the live performance of music, the displaying of art work, or the live performance of theater. In addition to events, Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria accepts support through donation, and will seek opportunities to create awareness of Dan’s musical legacy in any manner that is respectful and dignified.

The mission of Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria is to honor the musical legacy of Dan Fogelberg in his home town of Peoria, IL, around the country, and around the world. Additionally, Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria will provide ongoing maintenance of the Dan Fogelberg Memorial in Riverfront Park, Peoria, IL, provide annual support to Prostate Cancer Foundation in Dan’s memory, and support all areas of the Fine Arts through monetary grants and donations to appropriate organizations.

Templeton Thompson and Sam Gay are veteran Nashville songwriters and touring artists. Their songs have been recorded by multi-million-selling artists like Reba McEntire, Montgomery Gentry, JoDee Messina, Little Texas, Bryan White, Ricky Van Shelton, Johnny Rodriguez and more. Their music has been featured in numerous feature films, documentaries and on TV. The couple is currently enjoying a long string of hit singles by Australian country artists. Templeton recently released her 7th album ‘Get Back Up‘ and Sam’s ‘I Go To The Water‘ album will be officially released in 2026.

To find out more about the Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria & the Dan Fogelberg Celebration Weekend 2026:

www.fogelberg.rocks/news-events

To DONATE to the Fogelberg Foundation of Peoria:

www.fogelberg.rocks/support-ffop

To find out more about Templeton & Sam:

www.templetonthompson.com

www.connectedatthehit.com

www.hippiechiccowgirl.com

SUBSCRIBE to Templeton & Sam’s YouTube channel:

www.youtube.com/templetonthompson

Press Kit: https://templetonthompson.com/press-kit

For more information & booking info., please contact: Templeton Thompson / templetonthompson@gmail.com

Media Contact:

Templeton Thompson

templetonthompson@gmail.com