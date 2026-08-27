​​For more information, contact:​

Emily Dulin

305-505-6170

Emily.Dulin@BrookeUSA.org

Karen Moon

215-459-7536

Karen.Moon@BrookeUSA.org

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

National Conference of State Legislatures Adopts Policy Supporting the Ejiao Act

˜Landmark National Policy Calls for an End to the Sale and Trade of Ejiao and Donkey Hides in the United States˜

(Lexington, KY — August 27, 2026) — The National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) has adopted a policy resolution strongly supporting federal legislation to end the sale and trade of ejiao and donkey hides in the United States.

The resolution, “Supporting Federal Legislation to Ban the Sale of Ejiao and Donkey Hides,” specifically supports the bipartisan Ejiao Act (H.R. 5544), sponsored by Representative Don Beyer (D-VA), and calls for federal legislation prohibiting the sale, transport, and purchase in the United States of products containing ejiao, as well as donkeys and donkey hides for the production of ejiao.

“This is a landmark moment for the Ejiao Act and for the millions of people around the world who depend upon donkeys for their livelihoods,” said Emily Marquez-Dulin, CEO of Brooke USA Foundation. “NCSL is a highly respected, nonpartisan organization representing state legislators across the country. Its adoption of this policy demonstrates that the donkey-hide trade is not simply an animal welfare issue, it is a humanitarian, economic and international policy issue that demands federal action.”

Ejiao is a gelatin made from donkey hides and is used in traditional medicine, cosmetics, beauty products and other goods. International demand has fueled the slaughter of millions of donkeys each year, while theft and illegal killing of donkeys have devastated families in communities where these animals provide essential transportation, income and access to water, food and markets.

H.R. 5544 would ensure that the United States does not contribute to this destructive and unsustainable trade.

The NCSL policy now gives advocates a powerful new voice on Capitol Hill. It provides a nationally recognized, nonpartisan endorsement that can be brought directly to Members of Congress in both parties and used to strengthen efforts for additional cosponsors, congressional meetings, Dear Colleague letters and floor statements, including efforts to advance the legislation in the Senate.

The resolution also provides state legislators with a resource as they consider animal welfare and related legislation in the coming year.

“We now have an extraordinary opportunity to take this message to every congressional office in Washington: America’s state legislators, through their national organization, have recognized the need to end the U.S. role in the donkey-hide trade,” said Perry Adair, Esq., Brooke USA’s Government Relations Consultant. “We are deeply grateful to Representative Don Beyer for championing the Ejiao Act and to NCSL and the state legislators who helped make this important national policy possible.”

Led by Brooke USA, the Ejiao Act is supported by a broad coalition of animal welfare, equine welfare and conservation organizations, including: American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP), American Wild Horse Conservation, the Animal Welfare Institute (AWI), American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), Ekō, EQUUS Foundation, the Homes for Horses Coalition, Humane World for Animals (formerly HSUS/HSI), Humane World Action Fund, Loco for Long Ears, and Species Unite.

Brooke USA and its coalition partners will continue working with Congress, state legislators, businesses and advocates across the country to advance the Ejiao Act and end the sale and trade of ejiao in the United States.

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About Brooke USA Foundation (Brooke USA): Brooke USA’s mission is to significantly improve the health and welfare of working horses, donkeys and mules and the communities who depend on their productivity for survival worldwide. We embrace a progressive, visionary approach that empowers communities and transforms the lives of working equines. Grounded in integrity and fueled by passion, we deliver creative, practical solutions that drive lasting change. We are committed to accountability in all we do, as we advocate, innovate, and work toward a more humane and sustainable future.

Brooke USA strives to alleviate the suffering and vulnerability of developing communities by funding and implementing programs that improve the quality of life and health of working equines and thereby positively impacting their economic sustainability, protecting the planet, ensuring gender equality, and guaranteeing life on land resilience. We want to see healthy, happy people and equines that work in partnership to achieve sustainable local economies.