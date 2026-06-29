National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Announces Inductees for 50th Anniversary Class

FORT WORTH, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame has named six extraordinary women as inductees into its landmark 50th class. Representing excellence in sports, horsemanship, fashion, military service, and Western heritage, the Class of 2026 embodies the courage, determination, and pioneering nature that define the cowgirl.

This year’s inductees are Thoroughbred horse trainer Cherie DeVaux, Olympic show jumper Laura Kraut, mounted shooting champion Kenda Lenseigne, fashion designer Lela Rose, custom bootmaker Lisa Sorrell, and posthumous honoree Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, the only woman ever awarded the Medal of Honor.

Cherie DeVaux

One of the most successful Thoroughbred trainers in racing today, and a former barrel racer, Cherie DeVaux of Lexington, Kentucky, has established herself as a trailblazer in a sport historically dominated by men. She is the only woman to train a Kentucky Derby winner, and the second to capture the Belmont Stakes, both with the three-year-old Golden Tempo. After beginning her career under Hall of Fame trainer Chad Brown, DeVaux launched her own stable and quickly rose to national prominence. Her horses have earned victories in prestigious graded stakes races across North America, and she has become known for her horsemanship, attention to detail, and commitment to the welfare and development of elite racehorses. Her success has inspired a new generation of women pursuing careers in the Thoroughbred industry.

Laura Kraut

Olympic equestrian Laura Kraut of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, is one of the most accomplished show jumpers in American history. A veteran of multiple Olympic Games, Kraut earned a team gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and has represented the United States at the highest levels of international competition for more than three decades. Known for her consistency, sportsmanship, and competitive excellence, she has won major Grand Prix events around the world and remains one of the most respected figures in equestrian sport. A highly sought-after coach, her achievements have elevated the profile of American show jumping on the global stage.

Kenda Lenseigne

New River, Arizona’s Kenda Lenseigne is a legendary figure in the sport of mounted shooting. A six-time world champion and one of the discipline’s most recognizable ambassadors, she has spent decades promoting Western horsemanship and competitive shooting. The first woman to best her male competitors for the Overall World Championship, Lenseigne’s success in the arena, combined with her work as a clinician, mentor, and advocate for the sport, has helped expand opportunities for riders across the country. Her dedication to preserving and celebrating Western traditions has made her an influential leader within the equestrian community.

Lela Rose

Internationally acclaimed fashion designer Lela Rose of New York City has built a celebrated career by blending sophisticated design with inspiration drawn from her Texas roots and Western heritage. Her collections have become favorites among celebrities, first ladies, and women seeking timeless elegance. Beyond the runway, Rose has championed craftsmanship, entrepreneurship, and creative innovation while proudly embracing her Western upbringing. Her influence extends across fashion, lifestyle, and design, making her one of the most recognizable creative voices to emerge from the American West.

Lisa Sorrell

Master bootmaker Lisa Sorrell is widely regarded as one of the finest custom boot artisans in the world. Based in Guthrie, Oklahoma, Sorrell has earned international acclaim for her exceptional craftsmanship, innovative designs, and dedication to preserving the art of handmade cowboy boots. Her work has been featured in museums, exhibitions, and publications celebrating Western artistry. Through teaching, mentoring, and advocacy for traditional craftsmanship, Sorrell has helped ensure that the centuries-old tradition of custom boot making continues to thrive for future generations.

Dr. Mary Edwards Walker

A pioneering physician, women’s rights advocate, and Civil War surgeon, Dr. Mary Edwards Walker remains one of the most remarkable figures in American history. Serving as a contract surgeon for the Union Army during the Civil War, she often crossed battle lines horseback to treat wounded soldiers and civilians and was captured as a spy. In 1865, she became the first—and remains the only—woman to receive the Medal of Honor for her service and extraordinary bravery. Walker also dedicated her life to advancing women’s rights, including dress reform and suffrage, leaving a lasting legacy of courage, independence, and public service.

Celebrating a Legacy of Cowgirl Excellence

As the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame celebrates its 50th induction class, these six women join an esteemed roster of trailblazers whose accomplishments have shaped the history and culture of the American West. Their achievements reflect the enduring values of grit, determination, leadership, and innovation that continue to inspire future generations.

The National Cowgirl Hall of Fame honors women whose lives and careers exemplify the pioneering essence of the West and whose contributions have left an indelible mark on their professions, communities, and the nation.

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The 2026 Induction Ceremony presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas. This prestigious annual event brings together honorees, supporters, and admirers from across the country to celebrate women who have profoundly shaped the Western way of life.

“This 50th anniversary class represents the very best of the cowgirl —courage, determination, innovation, and a commitment to excellence,” said Patricia W. Riley, Executive Director of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame. “From the racetrack and Olympic arena to the fashion world, the artisan workshop, and the battlefield, these remarkable women have broken barriers and left lasting legacies in their respective fields. We are honored to recognize their achievements and welcome them into the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame.”

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame:

Currently undergoing a 16,000 square foot expansion, the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is where history meets horsepower, and fearless women take center stage. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, it’s the only museum in the world that celebrates the grit, grace, and guts of the women who shaped the West — and those breaking boundaries today. Through immersive exhibits, interactive galleries, and powerful storytelling, The Cowgirl highlights artists, ranchers, rodeo champions, activists, and trailblazers from all walks of life. It’s not just about looking back — it’s about inspiring the next generation of unstoppable women.

The Cowgirl’s archives house more than 4,000 artifacts, with more than 260 women enshrined in its Hall of Fame.

Learn more about The Cowgirl at cowgirl.net or on all social media channels @cowgirlmuseum.

Media Contact:

Julie Bryant

jbryant@cowgirl.net

817.509.8664