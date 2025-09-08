National Cowgirl Hall of Fame to Spotlight Latin American Luxury Designer Johanna Ortiz with Prestigious Award

Fort Worth, Texas — Acclaimed luxury fashion designer and advocate for women’s empowerment Johanna Ortiz will be recognized with the prestigious Mary Jane Colter Award during the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame’s (The Cowgirl) 2025 Induction Luncheon, presented by the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, on November 18, 2025, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Named for 2009 Honoree Mary Jane Colter—one of the few female architects of her time—this award honors women who design, create, build, and interpret the traditions of the American West. Colter’s legacy includes eleven buildings on the National Register of Historic Places, five of which are National Historic Landmarks. Since its creation in 2014, only three women have received this distinction, underscoring the significance of Ortiz’s achievement.

“Johanna hasn’t just risen to the top of luxury fashion—she’s redefined it, blending the bold vibrancy of Latin America with western spirit and feminine grace,” said The Cowgirl’s Executive Director, Pat Riley. “Just as inspiring is her unwavering dedication to empowering women, reflected in the initiatives and practices woven into every part of her brand.”

A native of Cali, Colombia, Ortiz has built her namesake brand on two guiding pillars: the natural beauty and cultural richness of her homeland, and an unwavering belief in the strength, opportunity, and empowerment of women. Today, she leads a team of more than 460 people—78% women, 30% whom are heads of their households—creating fashion that carries both artistic and social purpose.

Central to her mission is the Escuela Johanna Ortiz. Since its inception, the program has provided skills, resources, and confidence to more than 400 individuals, breaking cycles of poverty while fostering both economic independence and emotional resilience.

The school offers a range of programs: from on-site programs to become high-level seamstresses, to specialized courses in couture techniques, and masterclasses in handcrafts held across different parts of her city. It also dedicates spaces for the professional development of her own team, reinforcing a culture of continuous learning and growth. Throughout, the Escuela provides psychological and social support, ensuring holistic development that nurtures both skill and well-being.

From its beginnings in 2003 as a small resort swimwear collection, the Johanna Ortiz brand has grown into a globally recognized luxury house, encompassing ready-to-wear, resort, accessories, and home collections—while staying true to its ethical values, vertical integration and commitment to giving back to the community. Ortiz’s designs are sold in over 20 countries through leading luxury retailers, including Saks Fifth Avenue, Moda Operandi, Net-a-Porter, Bergdorf Goodman, and Le Bon Marché and through www.johannaortiz.com . In 2024, she opened her flagship store on Madison Avenue in New York City.

