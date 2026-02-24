National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame to Honor Pioneering Women of Charrería

(February 24) Fort Worth, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum and Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) will recognize outstanding women in charrería during the private 3rd Annual Escaramuza Recognition Ceremony Saturday, March 7th at the museum, followed by an exciting Dia de la Charra (Day of the Charra); an afternoon of free museum admission and activities open to the public, including a Salmark BBQ food truck, 360° photobooth, escaramuza-themed loteria, and prizes.

Receiving the “Mujeres Charras Históricas” Award, recognizing women who have played a foundational role in the establishment of escaramuza in the United States, are two individuals and one team. Maribel Rivas Gutierrez, of Perris, California, is the founder and matriarch of Las Azaleas escaramuza, which had a monumental impact on the sport in both the American and Charro community, and was featured in the PBS documentary Escaramuza: Riding From the Heart.

Teresa Castro, of Canutillo, Texas, is a fundadora, or founder, of the sport of escaramuza in New Mexico, and has continued to advocate for the sport for more than 50 years. The Cowgirl will also recognize one of the first escaramuza teams in the U.S., Las Zapatistas, of which Castro is a founding member, and was established in 1974:

Each award winner will receive a custom camafeo made by Lizanto in Guadalajara, Mexico, and two commemorative plaques: one from the City of Fort Worth, presented by District 11 Councilwoman Jeanette Martinez and one from the U.S. Coordination of Charrería.

The ceremony will also highlight The Cowgirl’s broader support of competing escaramuzas, including the presentation of $10,000 in team grants and a $2,500 academic scholarship.

The Cowgirl Charra Grant is generously underwritten by Miguel Guerrero, owner of Las Tunas Ranches, and Danielle Cocanaugher. This year, five teams from across the United States will each receive $2,000 grants: Las Azaleas (California), Las Catalinas (Illinois), Villa de Guadalupe (Texas), Dinastía Charra (Texas), and Herencia Charra (Tennessee).

For the first time, The Cowgirl will present a tuition award — the Soldaderas to Amazonas Collegiate Scholarship — also generously underwritten by Cocanaugher. Created specifically for escaramuzas, this first-of-its-kind scholarship represents an important investment in the academic futures of these remarkable women. Samantha Quintanar, a senior nursing major at Boise State University, was selected from more than 35 applicants to receive the $2,500 award.

Finally, Artesanía Mexicana of San Fernando Valley, California, will be recognized as the highest-scoring U.S. team at the Congreso y Campeonato Nacional Charro (National Charrería Competition) held in Aguascalientes, Mexico, in November 2025. Each of the team’s eight members will receive a commemorative buckle crafted by JA Hebillas in honor of their achievement.

“The way that the Fort Worth community, the U.S. charrería community, and the equestrian community with Las Tunas Ranches have embraced these efforts has been extraordinary,” noted Diana Vela, Ph.D., associate executive director of The Cowgirl. “Support like this does not happen without the financial resources also contributed by the many individuals who believe in lifting these young competitors up. The Cowgirl is so proud to be part of this movement.”

Guests of the private ceremony will be welcomed by TCU Mariachi and escaramuzas on horseback. Pan dulce and coffee will be served by Con Azucar Cafe, and Cafe de Olla will also be made available by Nuestras Raices Zacatecanas. Other event sponsors include Arpero Productions, The Viva La Vaquera Committee, Rachel Arrellano and Ron McBee.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is where history meets horsepower, and fearless women take center stage. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, it’s the only museum in the world that celebrates the grit, grace, and guts of the women who shaped the West — and those breaking boundaries today. Through immersive exhibits, interactive galleries, and powerful storytelling, The Cowgirl highlights artists, ranchers, rodeo champions, activists, and trailblazers from all walks of life. It’s not just about looking back — it’s about inspiring the next generation of unstoppable women.

Currently, the museum’s archives house more than 4,000 artifacts, with more than 260 women enshrined in its Hall of Fame.

