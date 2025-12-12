National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Establishes First-Ever Collegiate Scholarship for Escaramuzas

December 12, 2025, Fort Worth, Texas – The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) announces the establishment of the Soldaderas to Amazonas Collegiate Scholarship, a groundbreaking educational advancement opportunity established exclusively for escaramuzas, young women involved in charrería, who are enrolling in higher education.

Prior to the creation of this scholarship program, escaramuzas’ dedication and skill were not valued at the same level as school-approved extracurricular activities and sports when applying for scholarships. In accordance with its mission, the National Cowgirl Museum established the first-ever escaramuza educational scholarship to support individual athletes in their pursuit of higher education. The Soldaderas to Amazonas Collegiate Scholarship, generously underwritten by Danielle Cocanaugher, will award $2,500 to the winning recipient.

“The discipline, teamwork, and passion required to compete in charrería are values deserving of significant recognition and support,” said Diana Vela, Ph.D., Associate Executive Director and curator of the exhibition, Soldaderas to Amazonas, Escaramuzas Charras. “Through the Soldaderas to Amazonas Collegiate Scholarship, we are honored to invest in the academic futures of these talented young women who exemplify the values of The Cowgirl.”

Eligibility and Application Details:

Eligibility: Applicants must be a graduating high school senior or college undergraduate currently enrolled or accepted at an accredited university or higher educational institution. Applicants must have actively competed on an escaramuza team for a minimum of two years.

Required Materials: A completed application, one letter of recommendation, a personal headshot in escaramuza attire, and an essay describing their educational objectives and how participation in charrería has shaped their values.

Deadline: Applications and required materials must be submitted by Saturday, January 31, 2026 at 11:59 pm.

The Cowgirl encourages all eligible escaramuzas to apply for this unique opportunity to advance their academic careers. Click here for more information and to view the application: https://www.cowgirl.net/soldaderas-to-amazonas-collegiate-scholarship/

To learn more about escaramuzas and the dedication it takes to compete in this remarkable sport, visit the exhibition Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras at the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame in Fort Worth, Texas.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame honors and celebrates women, past and present, whose lives exemplify the courage, resilience, and independence that shaped the West. Located in Fort Worth’s Cultural District, the The Cowgirl is home to interactive exhibits, rare artifacts, and more than 250 honorees—from pioneers and artists to athletes and ranchers—who embody the spirit of the American West. Currently, undergoing a 16,000 square foot expansion, the Cowgirl is where history meets horsepower and fearless women take center stage.

Media Contact:

Julie Bryant

jbryant@cowgirl.net