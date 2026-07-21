National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Featured in US Charros, Now Streaming on Amazon Prime

FORT WORTH, Texas (July 15, 2026)— Audiences around the world can experience the rich traditions of charrería and the enduring legacy of the American West through US Charros, a new documentary by filmmaker Diego Huerta, now streaming on Amazon Prime. The documentary, which won the Cine-Más award at the 2024 Lone Star Film Festival in Fort Worth, Texas, illuminates the rich history, evolution and future of charrería.

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is featured in the film, highlighting its national leadership in preserving and celebrating the history of escaramuzas in the United States. More than a documentary about competition, US Charros is an intimate look at the families, traditions, and cultural identity that have sustained Mexico’s national equestrian sport as it has flourished across America. Through powerful storytelling and cinematography, the film explores how generations of charros and charras continue to preserve a living tradition rooted in horsemanship, heritage, and community.

The documentary includes Dr. Diana Vela, the Museum’s Associate Executive Director of Exhibits and Education, and features Paola Pimienta the former U.S. Ambassador for Charrería and now the Museum’s Engagement Specialist. They began working together when Vela was researching an exhibition dedicated to escaramuza, and to exploring the history of the soldadera, whose lives informed the escaramuza’s traditions. Pimienta’s role as reina nacional, or national queen, was a four-year appointment focused on promoting the sport of charrería in the US; she was the spokesperson for the entirety of charrería the United States.

Together, their insight helps tell the story of the Museum’s ongoing commitment to documenting, preserving, and sharing the remarkable contributions of women in charrería and their place in the history of the American West.

“The story of the American West cannot be fully told without recognizing the profound influence of charrería and the women who have preserved and advanced its traditions despite overwhelming odds,” said Vela. “We are honored that US Charros recognizes the Museum’s work in preserving the stories of escaramuzas and celebrating their extraordinary impact on Western heritage. This documentary beautifully illustrates that their history is an essential part of the story we tell every day.”

Huerta, who is based in Austin, Texas, is known for his work capturing the culture and dignity of indigenous communities. US Charros is the culmination of his years-long project in which he embedded himself with charrería, with a special focus on escaramuza. “As a Mexican American documentary filmmaker, it is important to have the support of institutions like the National Cowgirl Museum,” said filmmaker Diego Huerta. “Their commitment to documenting the history of escaramuzas aligned perfectly with the story I wanted to tell in US Charros.”

The Museum has emerged as a national leader in recognizing the contributions of escaramuzas through groundbreaking exhibitions, educational programming, scholarly research, and archival initiatives. Its acclaimed exhibition, Soldaderas to Amazonas: Escaramuzas Charras, celebrates the artistry, athleticism, and cultural significance of escaramuza, while its archives include the nation’s first collection dedicated to preserving the history of U.S. escaramuza teams and competitors.

The Museum also honors founding women in charrería through annual recognition programs and supports the next generation of riders through grants and scholarships, ensuring these traditions continue to thrive for years to come.

As US Charros reaches audiences worldwide through Amazon Prime, the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame invites viewers to continue the journey by visiting the Museum in Fort Worth, where the stories of the women who shaped the West—including the remarkable legacy of escaramuzas—come to life through exhibitions, objects, and educational experiences.

US Charros is now streaming on Amazon Prime, with a portion of proceeds going to The Cowgirl Museum.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is where history meets horsepower, and fearless women take center stage. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, it’s the only museum in the world that celebrates the grit, grace, and guts of the women who shaped the West — and those breaking boundaries today. Through immersive exhibits, interactive galleries, and powerful storytelling, The Cowgirl highlights artists, ranchers, rodeo champions, activists, and trailblazers from all walks of life. It’s not just about looking back — it’s about inspiring the next generation of unstoppable women.

Currently, the museum’s archives house more than 4,000 artifacts, with more than 260 women enshrined in its Hall of Fame.

Learn more about The Cowgirl at cowgirl.net or on all social media channels @cowgirlmuseum.