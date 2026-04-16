National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame Launches Exclusive Legacy Membership Ahead of Major Expansion

FORT WORTH, Texas — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame (The Cowgirl) is proud to introduce a limited-edition Legacy Membership, available exclusively in 2026, offering supporters a unique opportunity to be part of a transformative moment in the Museum’s history.

Designed to celebrate and recognize dedicated supporters, the Legacy Membership provides exclusive access and recognition tied to The Cowgirl’s highly anticipated expansion, set to open in November 2026.

“This membership gives our supporters a meaningful way to be part of this exciting new chapter,” said Executive Director Pat Riley. “Legacy members will not only help bring the expansion to life but will also be recognized for their role in shaping the future of The Cowgirl.”

With a fee of $1,000, Legacy Membership benefits include:

An exclusive invitation for two to The Cowgirl’s Pre-Public Expansion VIP Opening Celebration

A digital listing on the Museum’s new website, launching in July 2026

A commemorative Legacy Membership lapel pin – one per membership

Membership benefits for up to 10 individuals

Special access to the expansion carousel following its opening

Additional exclusive perks tied to this one-time offering

The Legacy Membership will be available for purchase through November 1, 2026, and will remain active through December 31, 2027.

For more information about the Legacy Membership or to learn more about the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame, visit www.cowgirl.net and click Join.

About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is where history meets horsepower, and fearless women take center stage. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, it is the only museum in the world dedicated to honoring the grit, grace, and determination of the women who shaped the American West—and those continuing to break barriers today. Through immersive exhibits, interactive galleries, and powerful storytelling, The Cowgirl celebrates artists, ranchers, rodeo champions, activists, and trailblazers from diverse backgrounds.

The museum is currently undergoing a 16,000-square-foot expansion, slated to open in November 2026, featuring new galleries and enhanced event spaces that will further elevate its mission and visitor experience.

Learn more at cowgirl.net or follow along on social media @cowgirlmuseum.

Media Contact:

Julie Bryant

jbryant@cowgirl.net