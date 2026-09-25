NATIONAL COWGIRL MUSEUM & HALL OF FAME TO OPEN EXPANSION NOVEMBER 7

New galleries, exhibitions and experiences usher in the next chapter for The Cowgirl

FORT WORTH, Texas — September 25, 2026 — The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame will open its highly anticipated 16,000-square-foot expansion Saturday, November 7, 2026, introducing new galleries, exhibitions and experiences that broaden the stories of the remarkable women who have shaped the American West.

The $19 million expansion features a new entrance facing Dickies Arena, new galleries including a photography gallery, an event space accommodating up to 250, and the new Cowgirl Carousel.

“This expansion gives us exciting new ways to share the stories of women whose courage, resilience and independence have shaped the West,” said Patricia W. Riley, Executive Director of the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame. “As we celebrate more than 50 years of the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame, we are also looking forward to the next 50 and introducing generations of visitors to the women whose stories deserve to be told.”

Among the new experiences opening November 7:

The 38 — A new exhibition dedicated to the 38 women who formed the Girls Rodeo Association in 1948. Through one-of-a-kind objects, photographs and oral histories, this exhibition illuminates how these 38 women made a Cowgirl Hall of Fame inevitable.

Gravity Defied: Trick Riders of the Cowgirl — The inaugural exhibition in the new photography gallery includes 27 photographs of some of the best-of-the-best trick riders in history.

Miranda Lambert: The Velvet Rodeo Collection — This new gallery debuts with the wardrobe from 2021 Cowgirl Honoree Miranda Lambert’s “Velvet Rodeo” residency, highlighting the connection between Western fashion, music and contemporary culture.

The Cowgirl Carousel — A custom indoor carousel created by Barrango of San Francisco features 18 horses, a chariot, and artwork by Fort Worth artist Catherine Cartie, creating an interactive experience for cowgirls and cowboys of every age.

The expansion complements the Museum’s existing galleries and collection, which explore the lives and accomplishments of women of the West through historic artifacts, art, fashion, photography and interactive experiences. Visitors can continue to enjoy favorites including the Bucking Bronc Room, Western Design Room, the Museum’s Hermès scarf collection, and galleries sharing the stories of National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Honorees and other influential women of the West.

A MILESTONE WEEK FOR THE COWGIRL

On Wednesday, November 4, at 10 a.m., Museum supporters, community leaders and special guests will gather for the official Expansion Ribbon Cutting at the new entrance.

On Thursday, November 5, the Museum will celebrate the 50th Annual National Cowgirl Hall of Fame Induction Luncheon and Ceremony at Dickies Arena. The 2026 class includes Cherie DeVaux, Laura Kraut, Kenda Lenseigne, Lela Rose, Lisa Sorrell and Dr. Mary Edwards Walker.

On Saturday, November 7, Museum members will receive early access to the expansion beginning at 10 a.m., followed by the Cowgirl Grand Parade at 11 a.m. and the public grand opening at noon.

The museum will close to the public October 19 and re-open November 7. Additional details about the new galleries, exhibitions, opening-week activities and special programming will be announced in the weeks leading up to the grand opening.

For the latest information, visit thecowgirl.org.

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About the National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame

The National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is where history meets horsepower, and fearless women take center stage. Located in the heart of Fort Worth’s Cultural District, it’s the only museum in the world that celebrates the grit, grace and guts of the women who shaped the West, and those breaking boundaries today. Through immersive exhibits, interactive galleries, and powerful storytelling, The Cowgirl highlights artists, ranchers, rodeo champions, activists, and trailblazers from all walks of life. It’s not just about looking back; it’s about inspiring the next generation of unstoppable women.

Currently, the museum’s archives house more than 6,000 objects, with more than 270 women enshrined in its Hall of Fame.

Learn more about The Cowgirl at cowgirl.net or on all social media channels @cowgirlmuseum.