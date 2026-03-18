National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame seeking museum curator

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — The National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame is seeking a full-time Museum Curator. The position is immediately available.

The Museum Curator is responsible for exhibition development, installation, and maintenance of temporary and semi-permanent exhibitions; working in collaboration with the Collections Manager with collection, acquisitions, and conservation; responding to media and public inquiries about the exhibitions and permanent collections; maintaining communication between the curatorial department and the Collections and Exhibits Committee and Board of Trustees.

Principal duties and responsibilities: Long-range planning of exhibitions and galleries; creation and maintenance of general and special exhibits annual budgets; researching subjects and scripting of exhibit storyline, panels and labels; designing exhibitions (overall flow, wall elevations, case layouts, object selection, interactives); designing exhibit graphics and labels; project management and working with guest curators, exhibit designers and preparators (as needed); producing exhibit-related content including handouts, catalogs, and website and advertising copy in conjunction with the graphic designer and the Communications Department; working with the Education Department to develop exhibit-related programs; installation of artwork, display cases and accompanying labels; work with the Collections and Exhibits Committee and Board of Trustees on all aspects of collections management, including but not limited to, exhibition ideas, acquisitions, and loans; in addition to working with other departments on programming and content.

Annual changing exhibitions include, but are not limited to:

Link Gallery: January through December

McBean Gallery: July through December

Von Stade Gallery: June through October

Von Stade Gallery: Photo Finish (October through December)

Qualifications: The Museum Curator position requires a B.A. in Museum Studies, History, or Art History with three to five years of experience in curatorial work. An M.A. in Museum Studies or related field and museum work experience is preferred. This position requires knowledge of collections management and exhibition development procedures, in addition to the ability to prioritize, delegate, and work collaboratively on major projects. A strong attention to detail and superior organizational skills are essential. Knowledge of the thoroughbred racing industry and history preferred. Computer skills required include Microsoft Office, familiarity with maintaining and updating databases (PastPerfect for collections). Some graphic design skills and software knowledge (Adobe Creative Suite) are preferred.

Position overview: Museum Curator

Salary starting: $62,500 plus benefits

Department: Curatorial

FLSA Status: Exempt

Reports to: Director

Interested candidates should send resume, cover letter, and references to Jennifer Rickman at jrickman@racingmuseum.net

For more information about the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame, including upcoming events, please visit racingmuseum.org or call (518) 584-0400.

Media Contact:

Brien Bouyea

bbouyea@racingmuseum.net

(518) 584-0400 ext. 133