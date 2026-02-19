National Reining Horse Association Celebrates 60 Years of Excellence in 2026 NRHA Futurity® Marks a 60th Anniversary as NRHA Honors Legacy, Growth, and Future

In 2026, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) proudly celebrates a major milestone: 60 years of advancing the sport of reining worldwide. Adding to the significance of the year, the prestigious NRHA Futurity®, one of the most influential events in the Western performance horse industry, also commemorates its 60th anniversary, a rare dual milestone that underscores the association’s enduring impact and momentum.

Founded in 1966, NRHA has grown from a visionary idea into an international organization serving thousands of members across the globe. Over six decades, the association has remained committed to promoting reining through competition, education, and innovation while preserving the traditions that define the sport. The NRHA Futurity®, established the same year, has become a cornerstone event – shaping careers, elevating bloodlines, and setting the standard for excellence in reining competition.

As NRHA honors its past, the association is equally focused on the future. 2026 represents not only a celebration of history, but also a reflection of NRHA’s continued growth, driven in large part by a strong and expanding network of corporate partners and sponsors. These valued supporters play a vital role in advancing the association’s mission, enhancing member opportunities, and sustaining the long-term success of the sport.

NRHA’s partner family continues to grow, united by a shared passion for reining and a commitment to supporting horsemen, events, and programs at every level. Through strategic partnerships, NRHA is able to expand prize money, develop educational initiatives, invest in youth and grassroots programs, and elevate the visibility of reining worldwide.

“As we celebrate 60 years, we are incredibly grateful to the NRHA Partners and Show Sponsors who believe in our vision and invest in the future of this equestrian sport,” says Christy Landwehr, NRHA Senior Director of Corporate Relations. “Their support allows us to honor our legacy while continuing to innovate and grow.”

Organizations interested in aligning their brand with one of the most respected associations in the Western performance horse industry are encouraged to explore partnership opportunities. Becoming part of the NRHA Partner family offers unique access to a passionate, engaged audience and the chance to support a sport with deep roots and a strong future.

As NRHA looks ahead to its next chapter, the association remains grounded in the values that have defined it for 60 years: community, horsemanship, integrity, and excellence. The 2026 anniversary year stands as a celebration of where reining has been and an exciting statement of where it is going next.

For more information about sponsorship and partnership opportunities, visit https://nrha.com/sponsor/ and contact:

Christy Landwehr

National Reining Horse Association

clandwehr@nrha.com

405-946-7400 ext. 122

https://nrha.com/sponsor/

Media Contact:

Maddie Weber

mweber@NRHA.com