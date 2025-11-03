National Snaffle Bit Association and National Reining Horse Association and Announce Alliance Partnership

The National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA) is proud to announce a new alliance partnership with the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA), bringing together two organizations dedicated to promoting excellence in western performance horse competition, education, and growth.

This strategic alliance marks a new chapter of cooperation between NSBA and NRHA—two associations that share common goals of advancing horsemanship, supporting exhibitors, and creating opportunities for riders at every level. The partnership will focus on mutual promotion, educational initiatives, and expanded opportunities for members to participate across disciplines.

“The National Snaffle Bit Association is proud to partner with NRHA through this alliance marketing agreement,” said Stephanie Lynn, executive director of the NSBA. “Collaborations like this strengthen our industry, expand opportunities for our members, and allow us to work together to open new doors for growth and innovation.”

Through this alliance, both organizations will explore ways to cross-promote programs and events, share educational resources, and highlight the diverse pathways available to equestrians in the western performance horse world. The collaboration aims to build a stronger, more connected community of horsemen and horsewomen who value the dedication, skill, and partnership that define the sport.

“NRHA is honored to join forces with the National Snaffle Bit Association in this alliance,” said Christy Landwehr, senior director of corporate relations at NRHA. “Our shared vision for promoting excellence in training, competition, and horsemanship makes this partnership a natural fit. Together, we can better serve our members and strengthen the future of western performance disciplines.”

About the National Snaffle Bit Association (NSBA)

Established in 1983, National Snaffle Bit Association has expanded from its roots in the Western Pleasure discipline to recognize various disciplines and eight breed associations in competition. NSBA’s mission is to grow the show horse community through various equine programs and events where every activity benefits horses, breeders, owners and exhibitors alike.

National Snaffle Bit Association has more than 20,000 active members and more than 44,000 registered horses across its eight alliance breed organizations. NSBA members earn more than $13.5 million in monetary awards at NSBA-sanctioned horse shows annually, and the association sanctions nearly 600 horse show events and close to 200,000 horse show entries each year.

To learn more about NSBA, please visit nsba.com.

About the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA)

Since 1966, the National Reining Horse Association has been the global leader in promoting and developing the sport of reining. NRHA represents a worldwide community of riders, trainers, breeders, and fans who share a passion for preserving the skill, tradition, and excitement of the western performance horse. Learn more at www.nrha.com

[Reprinting all or part of this news release is permitted, so long as credit is given to the National Snaffle Bit Association and a link is provided back to nsba.com.]

Media Contact:

Connie Lechleitner﻿

﻿cmlechlei@gmail.com