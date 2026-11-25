Celebrating the people who make the world a better place through their love of horses and their willingness to share that experience with others.

TRYON, N.C., November 25, 2026

Never underestimate the difference you make in the lives of others. As horse professionals, we may never know how many people we’ve inspired, how many dreams we’ve helped someone realize, or how many lives are better because of something we’ve said or done. What may seem like an ordinary day at the barn to us could be an experience someone else remembers for the rest of their life.

The World Is a Better Place Because of You

Sometimes the greatest gifts we give others are the ones we don’t even realize we’re giving. A word of encouragement, a moment of patience, a willingness to share what we’ve discovered, or simply believing in someone when they’re struggling to believe in themselves.

As the Equine Safety and Success Network™ (ESSN) approaches its first anniversary on December 19, what better time than Thanksgiving to recognize the wonderful people who have helped us along the way?

A Special Thank You to the Equine Media Association

Formerly known as American Horse Publications (AHP), the Equine Media Association has played an important role in helping ESSN gain national recognition, opening doors to podcast interviews and new opportunities to share what we’re developing. To the staff, members, editors, publishers, and everyone who has helped share our stories, thank you. Through your work, you’re connecting people with information, ideas, and opportunities that can make a difference in their lives.

It’s All About the Experience

One of our most important discoveries as we develop the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ (ESSG) is that horse professionals don’t always need someone telling them what they should be doing. They need practical examples showing them how to do it.

Through ESSN, we’re exploring ways to make the business side of working with horses easier, improve communication and customer experiences, and make our horse businesses safer, more enjoyable, and more profitable. In the process, we’re rediscovering the very experience that brought so many of us into the horse industry in the first place.

To Our ESSN Pilot Members, Thank You for Making Us Rethink Things

You’ve challenged our ideas, shared your professional experiences, and sometimes sent us right back to the drawing board. Whether you’ve participated in group discussions or reached out privately with suggestions or encouragement, your contributions matter. You’re helping us develop resources that work in real horse operations. Never underestimate how something you share today could make a difference in another horse professional’s life tomorrow.

Look What We’re Building Together

Thanks to your contributions, the Equine Safety and Success Guide™ is taking shape through a growing family of Toolkit Collections™, including Rider Evaluations, Rules & Expectations, and Incident Reporting. We’re also completing the First Lesson Experience™ Toolkit Collection and putting the finishing touches on The Horse Trainer’s Toolkit Collection™™.

Many of our earlier resources have been improved through your feedback. If you received one of our earlier pilot versions, please contact me for updated links. We’re also working toward making our resources available as digital workbooks, eBooks, and eventually printed professional manuals and an app.

To everyone who continues to share their passion for horses and make a difference in the lives of others, thank you. Wishing you, your families, and your four-legged companions a wonderful Thanksgiving.

It’s all about the experience, after all.

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About theEquine Safety and Success Network™

ESSN is a free Facebook pilot community where horse professionals help develop, review, and refine practical educational resources for the Equine Safety and Success Guide™. Through its Steps to Your Success™ approach and Toolkit Collections™, ESSN supports safer, more organized, and more rewarding horse experiences.

An Invitation to Equine Media Association Members

We invite you to join our free ESSN pilot program, explore what we’re developing, and share your professional experiences.

Media Interviews and Speaking Opportunities

Randi Thompson is available for podcasts, interviews, educational presentations, and panel discussions.

Media Contact

Randi Thompson

Founder, Equine Safety and Success Network™

Equine Expert Witness and Litigation Consultant

Email: randi@randithompsonlive.com

Phone: (828) 243-1401

Website: https://randithompsonlive.com