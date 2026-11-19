New Bluebonnet Intensify Low Starch Ultra Gives Metabolic Horses Safe Nutrition Without Sacrificing Performance

New concentrated feed keeps NSC under 9% while delivering performance-level support and science-based nutrition technology.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE ARDMORE, Okla. (November 18, 2026) – Bluebonnet® has launched Intensify® Low Starch Ultra™, a concentrated feed for easy keepers and horses with metabolic concerns. It keeps non-structural carbohydrates (NSC) under 9% while still delivering performance-level nutrition. The feed is available now through Bluebonnet dealers & Chewy.

Easy keepers, insulin-resistant horses and horses prone to laminitis usually need strict limits on starch and sugar. Those same horses still need quality amino acids, balanced micronutrients and digestive support to hold muscle and stay healthy. Intensify Low Starch Ultra was built to cover both.

“We designed Intensify Low Starch Ultra for horses whose nutritional needs often fall through the gaps,” said Dr. Jyme Nichols, Head of Nutrition at Bluebonnet. “Metabolic and insulin-resistant horses still need support for muscle, recovery, immune health and digestion. This feed delivers all of that while keeping starch and sugar tightly controlled.”

For owners who track carbohydrates closely, Bluebonnet lists Water Soluble Carbohydrate (WSC) and Ethanol Soluble Carbohydrate (ESC) values alongside starch. Together they give a fuller picture of sugar content that allows owners to make more informed decisions than a blanket NSC number alone. The guaranteed analysis caps starch at 4.0%, WSC at 4.75% and ESC at 4.5%.

Beyond controlled carbohydrates, each serving provides:

Elevated lysine for topline and muscle development

Chromium to support healthy glucose metabolism

Natural vitamin E for antioxidant and immune support

Boosted biotin for hoof, skin and coat health

High fat for sustained energy without added starch & sugar

LIFELINE®+ Equine, a source of bioactive peptides from plasma for total body wellness – available only from Bluebonnet

Hay Fix™, a blend of research-proven yeasts, probiotics and digestive enzymes that supports gut stability and nutrient absorption.

Because the feed is concentrated, horses get complete nutrition at a low daily rate: just 3 lb for a 1,000-lb horse at maintenance. That keeps calories in check for horses that hold weight easily.

Horse owners can find full nutrient values, calculate their feeding rate, and find a dealer near them at bluebonnetfeeds.com/low-starch-ultra .

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View release and photos here

Photo credit: Courtesy of Bluebonnet

Contacts:

Media contact: Dana Callahan,dcallahan@bluebonnetfeeds.com

Communications contact: Marisa Maddy,mmaddy@bluebonnetfeeds.com

Interviews: Dr. Jyme Nichols, Director of Nutrition, is available for interviews. Email marketing@bluebonnetfeeds.com to schedule.

About Bluebonnet Feeds

Bluebonnet Feeds, based in Ardmore, Okla., makes horse feeds and supplements in a horse-safe mill and serves horse owners across the continental United States with free nutrition consults and the Feed Room Chemist podcast. Learn more at bluebonnetfeeds.com.