New Book Helps Dressage Riders Break Through Plateaus and Finally See Real Progress

Colorado, USA — Dressage riders everywhere know the feeling: endless 20-meter circles, working harder and harder, yet wondering if real progress is actually happening. In her new book, Dressage Mastery Workbook: Set Goals and Elevate Your Journey, rider and author Sally O’Dwyer addresses this common frustration head-on—offering a clear roadmap to help riders move from uncertainty to meaningful, confidence-building progress.

Drawing from her own experience navigating the complexities of dressage, O’Dwyer understands what it feels like to be stuck—trying, hoping, and pushing without a clear sense of direction. Her workbook was created to change that.

“This isn’t about working harder,” says O’Dwyer. “It’s about working with clarity and intention—so every ride has purpose, and every step forward is visible.”

This is no ordinary workbook. Dressage Mastery Workbook is rich with educational insight and practical guidance, helping riders understand not just what to do, but why it matters. It leads readers through an in-depth self-assessment that goes far beyond what happens in the saddle, encouraging a thoughtful evaluation of the many factors that influence progress, from mindset and support systems to time, resources, and horsemanship.

The workbook walks readers step-by-step through building a personalized plan tailored to their unique partnership with their horse. Recognizing that no two horse-and-rider combinations are alike, the workbook emphasizes reflection, evaluation, and customization.

The book is packed with actionable tools and simple yet powerful strategies that help riders:

Identify current strengths and training gaps

Replace confusion and self-doubt with clarity

Focus on controllable, high-impact improvements

Track progress in a meaningful, motivating way

Develop a well-structured, sequenced plan forward

Understand the power of a specific, meaningful goal

As riders get clarity, they will see measurable improvement not only in their technical riding, but also in communication, partnership, and confidence with their horse.

Dressage Mastery Workbook: Set Goals and Elevate Your Journey is now available on Amazon. Learn more or purchase here:

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GNTSK8L4

About the Author

Sally O’Dwyer is a Colorado-based dressage rider, Freestyle designer, and author dedicated to helping fellow riders find clarity, confidence, and joy in their journey. Through her writing and teaching, she empowers riders to take a thoughtful, horse-centered approach to progress—turning hard work into meaningful results.

Media Contact:

Sally O’Dwyer

slodwyer@gmail.com