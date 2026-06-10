New Children’s Book Celebrates Chincoteague Ponies and the Enduring Legacy of Misty

June 10, 2026—As Chincoteague Island, Virginia, prepares for its 101st annual Pony Penning Week, author Susan Friedland, biographer of beloved horse author Marguerite Henry, is set to release “Swirl: My Wild Island Pony,” a new picture book inspired by the island’s famous wild ponies and the tradition that captivated generations of horse lovers through “Misty of Chincoteague.”

Releasing July 1, 2026, the 32-page book is illustrated by Virginia horsewoman and Pony Club alum Cameron Rouse, whose watercolor artwork brings the island’s landscapes, traditions, and iconic ponies vividly to life.

In 2025, Friedland and Rouse attended the historic 100th wild pony swim and auction, immersing themselves in the sights, sounds, and emotions of the annual event. Their shared passion for horses and Chincoteague’s unique heritage became the foundation for the book.

“Cameron and I first met in real life on the island, and we just clicked,” said Friedland. “It was important to collaborate with an illustrator who understands horses and creates authentic horse art. Her dreamy watercolor style perfectly captures the magic of the island and its ponies.”

Rouse’s illustrations depict authentic Chincoteague landmarks and traditions, including the wild pony swim, the Carnival Grounds, and Miss Molly’s Inn, where Marguerite Henry stayed while researching “Misty of Chincoteague” in 1946.

The story follows a quiet, book-loving girl who dreams of having a pony of her own. During a family trip to the island, she discovers the tradition of the buyback foals, wild Chincoteague Ponies purchased at auction for naming rights, with proceeds benefiting the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company before the foals are returned to Assateague Island to live in freedom. Along the way, she learns that friendship, belonging, and dreams can take unexpected forms.

“Many horse-loving children still discover Chincoteague through ‘Misty of Chincoteague,'” said Friedland. “I wanted today’s young readers to experience that same sense of wonder and connection to these remarkable ponies.”

The book’s educational backmatter includes Chincoteague Pony fun facts and resources for readers interested in learning more about the breed, which was designated Virginia’s official state pony in 2023.

A former sixth-grade teacher, Friedland shared early drafts of the story with elementary school students while developing the manuscript. Their feedback helped shape a story designed to resonate with modern readers while honoring the timeless appeal of horses, books, and big dreams.

“Swirl has a happy ending, but not in the traditional sense,” said Friedland. “It’s a story about ponies bringing people together and holding on to our dreams.”

“Swirl: My Wild Island Pony” will appeal to young horse lovers, families, educators, and longtime fans of Marguerite Henry’s work.

Digital review copies and high-resolution images are available upon request. Author interviews are available on suggested topics:

The Untold Stories of Chincoteague’s Buyback Foals. Exploring one of the island’s most unique traditions.

Behind the Scenes of Writing a Children’s Horse Book. How an idea becomes a finished picture book, from concept to publication.

The Making of Swirl. How three horsewomen—an author, illustrator, book designer—worked together to bring a Chincoteague Pony story to life.

“Swirl: My Wild Island Pony” (Saddle Seeks Horse Press) will be available July 1, 2026, through Amazon and Friedland’s author website SaddleSeeksHorse.shop and is now available for preorder at SwirlPony.com.

About Susan Friedland

Award-winning equine journalist Susan Friedland is the author of “Marguerite, Misty and Me” and a recognized speaker on the life and legacy of Marguerite Henry. A lifelong horse lover, former middle school teacher, and co-host of the Barn Banter by Horse Illustrated podcast, Friedland presents programs for schools, libraries, equestrian organizations, and literary events nationwide.

Media Contact:

Susan Friedland

susan@saddleseekshorse.com

626-203-6518

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