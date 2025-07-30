New Class Option Opens Door to Bigger Payouts for Emerging Reiners at 2025 NRHA Futurity

The National Reining Horse Association is introducing a major earnings opportunity at the 2025 NRHA Futurity with the launch of the NRHA Futurity Challenge Purse. This new optional-entry class adds $172,000 in fresh added money specifically for Levels 1 through 3 riders. With projected payouts nearing $390,000 across the Open and Non Pro divisions, the Challenge aims to put significantly more money on the table for up-and-coming horses, riders, and owners.



Designed to run concurrently with the NRHA Futurity, this class is a targeted incentive to reward emerging competitors. If participation trends hold, the Open Challenge Purse could exceed $260,000, and the Non Pro Challenge Purse could surpass $126,000, dramatically increasing what’s at stake for Levels 1-3.



“The NRHA Futurity Challenge is a strategic investment in the next generation of reining talent,” said NRHA Commissioner Billy Smith. “It creates a real opportunity for riders and owners in Levels 1 through 3 to walk away with substantially higher earnings.”



Key Details:

Runs alongside the NRHA Open and Non Pro Futurity; placings based on finals results.

Open to Levels 1-3, Prime Time Open, Prime Time Non Pro, and Youth Non Pro.

Horse/rider must be entered in the NRHA Futurity.

Optional entry fee: $650

Entry deadline: October 1, 2025 , submitted to the NRHA Events Office.

, submitted to the NRHA Events Office. If more payback spots exist than there are finalists, payouts will extend to non-finalists within the Challenge Purse.

Projections based on 60% of eligible entries opting into the Challenge.

For complete entry details and conditions, visit the Forms page at nrhafuturity.com or use the direct links below:

All payout projections are estimates and subject to change based on participation.

Founded in 1966, the National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the promotion of the reining horse in a fun-filled, family atmosphere. NRHA’s mission is to promote the reining horse worldwide while celebrating and advancing the finest traditions of Western horsemanship. To learn more about NRHA, how to join, or to become a fan, visit nrha.com.

Media Contact:

Haley Carmen

Sr. Director of Communications

National Reining Horse Association

hcarmen@nrha.com

(405) 946-7400 x 102