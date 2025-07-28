New Class Option Opens Door to Bigger Payouts for Emerging Reiners at 2025 NRHA Futurity

The National Reining Horse Association (NRHA) is introducing a major earnings opportunity at the 2025 NRHA Futurity with the launch of the NRHA Futurity Challenge Purse. This new optional-entry class adds $172,000 in fresh added money specifically for Levels 1 through 3 riders. With projected payouts nearing $390,000 across the Open and Non Pro divisions, the Challenge aims to put significantly more money on the table for up-and-coming horses, riders, and owners.



Designed to run concurrently with the NRHA Futurity, this class is a targeted incentive to reward emerging competitors. If participation trends hold, the Open Challenge Purse could exceed $260,000, and the Non Pro Challenge Purse could surpass $126,000, dramatically increasing what’s at stake for Levels 1-3.



“The NRHA Futurity Challenge is a strategic investment in the next generation of reining talent,” said NRHA Commissioner Billy Smith. “It creates a real opportunity for riders and owners in Levels 1 through 3 to walk away with substantially higher earnings.”



Key Details:

Runs alongside the NRHA Open and Non Pro Futurity; placings based on finals results.

Open to Levels 1-3, Prime Time Open, Prime Time Non Pro, and Youth Non Pro.

Horse/rider must be entered in the NRHA Futurity.

Optional entry fee: $650

Entry deadline: October 1, 2025 , submitted to the NRHA Events Office.

If more payback spots exist than there are finalists, payouts will extend to non-finalists within the Challenge Purse.

Projections based on 60% of eligible entries opting into the Challenge.

For complete entry details and conditions, visit the Forms page at nrhafuturity.com or use the direct links below:

All payout projections are estimates and subject to change based on participation.

