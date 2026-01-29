New classes, concert & $1.5M in cash/prizes on tap for 2026 APHA World Show

Over $1.5M in cash & prizes will headline the 2026 American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Show, coming to Fort Worth, Texas, June 19-July 4. Youth, Amateur and Open competitors will vie for championship titles in more than 340 classes. Special events abound as well, including no-horse-required Youth contests and a special concert by The Scooter Brown Band at the inaugural Honoring Freedom Night celebration.

2026 APHA World Championship Show

June 19-July 4, 2026

Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas

Pre-entry, stall & RV deadline: May 15, 2026

Full details & schedule: apha.com/worldshow

A plethora of prizes and cash-earning opportunities abound at the World Show. All Youth world championship classes feature scholarships awarded to the top three exhibitors and one randomly selected finalist. But that’s not all. New classes, expanded no-horse-required activities and a free concert are also on tap for 2026.

2026 Highlights

New World Championship Classes

Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship

Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Hunter Under Saddle

Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Western Horsemanship

Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure

Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Trail

Novice Youth Ranch Reining

Ranch Cow Work (Box, Drive, Rope or Circle)

Open Breakaway Roping (with sidepot)

Western Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)

Amateur Western Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)

Youth Western Versatility Pattern

English Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)

Amateur English Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)

Youth English Versatility Pattern

20 All-Around Awards

New for 2026: Masters Amateur Walk-Trot All-Around

Award categories are: Open Show Horse, Open Western Performance Horse, Open English Performance Horse, Open Exhibitor, Amateur, Masters Amateur, Amateur English, Novice Amateur, Amateur Walk-Trot, Masters Amateur Walk-Trot, Youth 13 & Under, Youth 14-18, Novice Youth 13 & Under, Novice Youth 14-18, Youth Walk-Trot, Youth English, Open Ranch Horse, Amateur Ranch, Novice Amateur Ranch, Youth Ranch

Plus Leading Owner, Leading Breeder & Leading Owner-Breeder-Exhibitor

New Super Sires Classes

Super Sires Novice Horse Western Pleasure (all breeds, all ages) – $31,000 added

Open/Limited/Non-Pro/Color purses

Super Sires Open Western Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $5,000 added

Super Sires Open Hunter Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $5,000 added

Super Sires Non-Pro Western Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $2,500 added

Super Sires Non-Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $2,500 added

New Equestrians With Disabilities Classes—All-Breed

EWD Walk Western Pleasure Independent *NSBA-approved

EWD Walk Western Pleasure Supported *NSBA-approved

Intermediate Division Classes

The Intermediate Division, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, returns to offer 94 bonus opportunities to win in select Open, Amateur and Youth world championship classes. By entering the main class and the Intermediate division, eligible participants can double their chances to earn Gist trophy buckles and other great prizes.

Jackpots

112 optional jackpot classes (held concurrently with select Open and Amateur world championship classes) for more cash paybacks

Special Events/Activities

No horse of your own required!

Youth Team Tournament: “Horsepower for the Mind”

horseIQ Youth Showdown knowledge competition

horseIQ Youth World Championship Horse Judging Contest

Stick horse class, youth boot scramble, championship dog race & youth art activity

Interscholastic Equestrian Association Western National Finals

Honoring Freedom Night

Featuring NSBA Heroes on Horses Walk-Jog Western Pleasure and Two Ravens Foundation Veterans Slide, moving tributes & an exclusive concert by The Scooter Brown Brand

APHA Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Ceremony

World of Color Gift Show

All-Breed Competitions

Youth Futurity Project (horse nominations due March 1, 2026)

Equestrians With Disabilities classes

Super Sires Western pleasure & longe line classes

International Ranch Horse Association world championship classes

IRHA/Ranch Horse Triple Crown Challenge classes

IRHA Ranch Horse Futurity classes

NRHA Cowtown Reining Classic

Find full event details and the tentative show schedule at apha.com/worldshow.

Pre-enter by May 15 for the best rates; entries are accepted until 5 p.m. the day before the class takes place at the show, though late fees apply after the pre-entry deadline.

About APHA

The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association. Since it was founded in 1962, APHA has registered more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses. Learn more at apha.com.

Media Contact:

For more information

Holly Slaughter, Sr. Director of APHA Events

hslaughter@apha.com