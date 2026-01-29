New classes, concert & $1.5M in cash/prizes on tap for 2026 APHA World Show

Over $1.5M in cash & prizes will headline the 2026 American Paint Horse Association (APHA) World Show, coming to Fort Worth, Texas, June 19-July 4. Youth, Amateur and Open competitors will vie for championship titles in more than 340 classes. Special events abound as well, including no-horse-required Youth contests and a special concert by The Scooter Brown Band at the inaugural Honoring Freedom Night celebration.
2026 APHA World Championship Show
June 19-July 4, 2026
Will Rogers Memorial Center, Fort Worth, Texas
Pre-entry, stall & RV deadline: May 15, 2026
Full details & schedule: apha.com/worldshow
A plethora of prizes and cash-earning opportunities abound at the World Show. All Youth world championship classes feature scholarships awarded to the top three exhibitors and one randomly selected finalist. But that’s not all. New classes, expanded no-horse-required activities and a free concert are also on tap for 2026.
2026 Highlights
New World Championship Classes
- Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Showmanship
- Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Hunter Under Saddle
- Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Western Horsemanship
- Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Western Pleasure
- Masters Amateur Walk-Trot Trail
- Novice Youth Ranch Reining
- Ranch Cow Work (Box, Drive, Rope or Circle)
- Open Breakaway Roping (with sidepot)
- Western Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)
- Amateur Western Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)
- Youth Western Versatility Pattern
- English Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)
- Amateur English Versatility Pattern (with jackpot)
- Youth English Versatility Pattern
20 All-Around Awards
- New for 2026: Masters Amateur Walk-Trot All-Around
- Award categories are: Open Show Horse, Open Western Performance Horse, Open English Performance Horse, Open Exhibitor, Amateur, Masters Amateur, Amateur English, Novice Amateur, Amateur Walk-Trot, Masters Amateur Walk-Trot, Youth 13 & Under, Youth 14-18, Novice Youth 13 & Under, Novice Youth 14-18, Youth Walk-Trot, Youth English, Open Ranch Horse, Amateur Ranch, Novice Amateur Ranch, Youth Ranch
- Plus Leading Owner, Leading Breeder & Leading Owner-Breeder-Exhibitor
- Super Sires Novice Horse Western Pleasure (all breeds, all ages) – $31,000 added
- Open/Limited/Non-Pro/Color purses
- Super Sires Open Western Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $5,000 added
- Super Sires Open Hunter Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $5,000 added
- Super Sires Non-Pro Western Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $2,500 added
- Super Sires Non-Pro Hunter Yearling Longe Line (all breeds) – $2,500 added
New Equestrians With Disabilities Classes—All-Breed
- EWD Walk Western Pleasure Independent *NSBA-approved
- EWD Walk Western Pleasure Supported *NSBA-approved
Intermediate Division Classes
The Intermediate Division, sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim, returns to offer 94 bonus opportunities to win in select Open, Amateur and Youth world championship classes. By entering the main class and the Intermediate division, eligible participants can double their chances to earn Gist trophy buckles and other great prizes.
Jackpots
- 112 optional jackpot classes (held concurrently with select Open and Amateur world championship classes) for more cash paybacks
Special Events/Activities
No horse of your own required!
- Youth Team Tournament: “Horsepower for the Mind”
- horseIQ Youth Showdown knowledge competition
- horseIQ Youth World Championship Horse Judging Contest
- Stick horse class, youth boot scramble, championship dog race & youth art activity
- Interscholastic Equestrian Association Western National Finals
- Honoring Freedom Night
- Featuring NSBA Heroes on Horses Walk-Jog Western Pleasure and Two Ravens Foundation Veterans Slide, moving tributes & an exclusive concert by The Scooter Brown Brand
- APHA Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Ceremony
- World of Color Gift Show
All-Breed Competitions
- Youth Futurity Project (horse nominations due March 1, 2026)
- Equestrians With Disabilities classes
- Super Sires Western pleasure & longe line classes
- International Ranch Horse Association world championship classes
- IRHA/Ranch Horse Triple Crown Challenge classes
- IRHA Ranch Horse Futurity classes
- NRHA Cowtown Reining Classic
Find full event details and the tentative show schedule at apha.com/worldshow.
Pre-enter by May 15 for the best rates; entries are accepted until 5 p.m. the day before the class takes place at the show, though late fees apply after the pre-entry deadline.
##
About APHA
The American Paint Horse Association is the world’s second-largest international equine breed association. Since it was founded in 1962, APHA has registered more than a million horses in 59 nations and territories. APHA promotes, preserves and provides meaningful experiences with Paint Horses. Learn more at apha.com.
Media Contact:
For more information
Holly Slaughter, Sr. Director of APHA Events
hslaughter@apha.com