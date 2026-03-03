NEW! Endure Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control

FARNAM ANSWERS CHALLENGE OF EVOLVING FLIES WITH THE LAUNCH OF ENDURE® GOLD KILLER FLY & MOSQUITO CONTROL, A NEXT-GENERATION ADVANCEMENT IN EQUINE FLY CONTROL

Featuring two new-to-horse active ingredients and a breakthrough mode of action, Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control delivers long-lasting, science-backed protection designed for modern fly control management.

PHOENIX, AZ (March 03, 2026) — As flies continue to adapt, Farnam is answering with innovation. Today, Farnam-a trusted leader in equine care for 80 years and part of the Central Garden & Pet Company portfolio-announced the launch of Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control, a groundbreaking and unique new equine fly spray with a revolutionary approach to equine fly control.

Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control represents a significant advancement in the category as the first EPA-approved fly spray for horses to feature acetamiprid and etofenprox, two new killer active ingredients, never before used in equine fly control. The formula delivers a new, field-tested mode of action designed to help manage resistant insect pests while providing fast knockdown and extended protection.

“We’re incredibly excited to launch Endure Gold, a groundbreaking new fly spray that brings an advanced, next-level formula to the market,” said Kevin Tompkins, Vice President & General Manager, Equine at Central Garden & Pet. “With six active ingredients—including two that have never been used in horse products—Endure Gold delivers a superior experience horse owners are going to love. It’s a powerful example of Farnam’s ongoing commitment to innovation and our promise to make everything for the ride better for horse owners.”

Designed for a New Era of Fly Control

Backed by science and developed at Farnam’s leading Research and Development facility, Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control supports a smarter, more strategic approach to equine fly control that prioritizes effectiveness over time, not just short-term relief.

“Applying the same fly spray over and over can lead to insecticide resistance in pest populations,” said Chris Holderman, Ph.D., Senior Manager, Product Development at Central Life Sciences. “Endure Gold was developed to be a rotational product, one that’s included in an Integrated Pest Management plan. Rotating modes of action for pest control slows down development of insecticide resistance.”

By introducing acetamiprid—a modern ingredient with a new mode of action—and etofenprox, an ingredient exclusive to Farnam for use on horses, Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control helps horse owners reduce reliance on the same chemistry season after season while fitting easily into rotational fly control programs. Approved for use on horses, ponies, foals, miniature horses, donkeys and mules, it offers a flexible, long-lasting solution for all equines.

Innovation Rooted in Experience

Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control will arrive on retail shelves and across eCommerce channels nationwide as peak fly season begins.

As Farnam prepares to celebrate its 80th anniversary, the introduction of Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control underscores the brand’s commitment to progress, combining decades of equine expertise with modern science to deliver innovative solutions that help keep horses comfortable, protected, and performing at their best.

For more information on Endure® Gold Killer Fly & Mosquito Control and Farnam’s full line of fly control solutions, visit www.farnam.com and follow along on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube at @farnamhorse.

About Farnam

Farnam has been a leading supplier of quality horse care products for 80 years and is on a mission to continually strengthen the bond between horse owners and their horses with proven, effective, trusted, and innovative horse care solutions. Widely recognized as a pioneer in the horse care industry, Farnam offers an ever-expanding range of premium products from head to hoof. Farnam® products can be found at Tractor Supply Co., Amazon, Independent Feed and Tack Dealers, Farm Chain retailers, Chewy and other eCommerce retailers globally. Farnam is owned by Central Garden & Pet Company. For more information, please visit www.farnam.com.

@farnamhorse

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ: CENT) (NASDAQ: CENTA) is a leading consumer goods company in the pet and garden industries. Guided by the belief that home is central to life, the company’s purpose is to proudly nurture happy and healthy homes. For over 45 years, its innovative and trusted solutions have helped lawns grow greener, gardens bloom bigger, pets live healthier, and communities grow stronger. Central is home to a diversified portfolio of market-leading brands including Amdro®, Aqueon®, Best Bully Sticks®, Cadet®, C&S®, Farnam®, Ferry-Morse®, Kaytee®, Nylabone®, Pennington®, Sevin® and Zoёcon®. With fiscal 2025 net sales of $3.1 billion, the company has strong manufacturing and logistics capabilities supported by a passionate, entrepreneurial growth culture that incorporates sustainability. Central is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, and employs more than 6,000 people, primarily across North America. Visit www.central.com to learn more.

Media Contact:

Whitney Voigt, Moosylvania Agency

whitney.voigt@moosylvania.com

(314) 644-7945