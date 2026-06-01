SALIDA, Colorado, May 30, 2026

Julie Goodnight Explores “The Art of Breaking It Down”

New Episode of Ride On with Julie Goodnight Out Now

In the newest episode of her award-winning podcast Ride On with Julie Goodnight, internationally renowned horse trainer, clinician, and equestrian educator Julie Goodnight explores one of the most important skills in effective horsemanship: breaking complex training goals into small, progressive steps that build clarity, confidence, and trust.

“Going back to the beginning often doesn’t look anything like practicing the end result,” says Goodnight. “But that’s where clarity comes from. That’s where confidence grows.”

The podcast episode, titled “The Art of Breaking It Down,” opens with updates from Goodnight’s Colorado ranch. In her “Long Story Short” segment, Goodnight shares the thoughtful, gradual approach she has taken with Rip, her two-year-old colt. From haltering and leading to tying, and trailering, she explains how short, positive, age-appropriate lessons keep young horses engaged, confident, and building foundational skills.

From there, Goodnight dives into one of her core training principles—breaking the ask into the smallest steps. While many riders understand the concept of “baby steps,” Goodnight explains that the real challenge is identifying what those steps actually are.

Using examples including basic collection, refinement on a finished cutter, learning to canter, and trailer loading, Goodnight shows listeners how to reverse-engineer a training goal by identifying the foundation pieces that must come first.

“Horses don’t understand our end goals,” says Goodnight. “They learn from clear cues, well-timed releases, consistent responses, and the progressive shaping of behavior.”

In the ever popular What the Hay? Q&A segment, Goodnight answers listener questions about an 18-year-old mare that bucks at the canter and how to prepare horses for emergency evacuations. She covers desensitizing horses to noise, making them easier to catch, keeping trailers ready, and practicing realistic scenarios in manageable steps.

Whether riders are working toward collection, solving a behavioral challenge, preparing for emergencies, or simply trying to communicate more clearly, “The Art of Breaking It Down” offers practical, horse-first strategies for creating steady progress without confusion or frustration.

Listen now at https://juliegoodnight.com/podcast or on any major podcast platform.

Explore Julie’s horse training library and watch the Horse Master TV series online.

About Ride On with Julie Goodnight

The 2022 EQUUS Film & Arts Festival “Winnie” Award-winning podcast, Ride On with Julie Goodnight, gives listeners an informed, entertaining perspective on horse training, equestrian sports, and building a better connection with a horse. With over 450,000 downloads and more than 115 episodes to date, the podcast continues to grow in popularity with horse enthusiasts worldwide. Each episode features expert insight, personal stories, and practical advice from Goodnight’s lifetime of experience in the saddle.

About Julie Goodnight

Julie Goodnight is a renowned clinician, author, and the Executive Producer of the popular TV series Horse Master with Julie Goodnight. Known for her clear communication, logical approach to training, and deep understanding of horse behavior, she teaches riders of all disciplines and skill levels. She and her husband live in the Colorado Rockies, where they ride cow horses and enjoy mountain sports.

Contact: Diana Hatfield press@juliegoodnight.com

High Res Photos: https://juliegoodnight.com/press