NEW for Every Horse Crazy Girl & Boy! The My Show Strides Journal

Buy the My Show Strides Journal

NEW for every horse crazy girl and boy! The Plaid Horse is thrilled to announce the My Show Strides Journal, an interactive workbook for young riders to document their own riding journeys. With 50+ prompts and lots of room to write, draw, and dream, children have the opportunity to share everything about the horses and ponies they ride, their horsemanship knowledge, their training and showing goals, and what they’d like to learn in the horse world.

This is the journal that many adults wish they had as a kid. Our intention is that every young rider enjoys making a record of their own strides – in the ring, in the saddle, and at the barn. For a free sample copy, email piper@theplaidhorse.com with your mailing address, or purchase at Barnes & Noble, and/or your favorite retailer: My Show Strides Journal.

Read the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn

Media Contact:

Piper Klemm

editor@theplaidhorse.com