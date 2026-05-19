NEW for Every Horse Crazy Girl & Boy! The My Show Strides Journal

Buy the My Show Strides Journal
NEW for every horse crazy girl and boy! The Plaid Horse is thrilled to announce the My Show Strides Journal, an interactive workbook for young riders to document their own riding journeys. With 50+ prompts and lots of room to write, draw, and dream, children have the opportunity to share everything about the horses and ponies they ride, their horsemanship knowledge, their training and showing goals, and what they’d like to learn in the horse world.
This is the journal that many adults wish they had as a kid. Our intention is that every young rider enjoys making a record of their own strides – in the ring, in the saddle, and at the barn. For a free sample copy, email piper@theplaidhorse.com with your mailing address, or purchase at Barnes & Noble, and/or your favorite retailer: My Show Strides Journal.
Read the Show Strides Series:
Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies
Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback
Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On
Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships
Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure
Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable
Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust
Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help
Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn
Media Contact:
Piper Klemm
editor@theplaidhorse.com