NEW: My Show Strides Activity Book for kids!

Buy the My Show Strides Activity Book

NEW for every horse crazy kid! The Plaid Horse is thrilled to announce the My Show Strides Activity Book, the second Show Strides DIY workbook for young riders! Here, we challenge you to solve horse-related math problems, design your own hunter, jumper, and equitation courses, test your knowledge with a series of crossword puzzles and word jumbles, and dream big with 5+ writing prompts.

Designed to promote all-around horsemanship, we hope you encourage the kids in your life to keep learning and keep reading this summer! For a free sample copy, email piper@theplaidhorse.com with your mailing address, or purchase directly here: My Show Strides Activity Book

Other Show Strides Workbooks:

My Show Strides Journal

Read the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn

Media Contact:

Piper Klemm

editor@theplaidhorse.com