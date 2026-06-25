NEW: My Show Strides Activity Book for kids!

Buy the My Show Strides Activity Book
NEW for every horse crazy kid! The Plaid Horse is thrilled to announce the My Show Strides Activity Book, the second Show Strides DIY workbook for young riders! Here, we challenge you to solve horse-related math problems, design your own hunter, jumper, and equitation courses, test your knowledge with a series of crossword puzzles and word jumbles, and dream big with 5+ writing prompts.
Designed to promote all-around horsemanship, we hope you encourage the kids in your life to keep learning and keep reading this summer! For a free sample copy, email piper@theplaidhorse.com with your mailing address, or purchase directly here: My Show Strides Activity Book
Other Show Strides Workbooks:
Read the Show Strides Series:
Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies
Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback
Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On
Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships
Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure
Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable
Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust
Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help
Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn
Media Contact:
Piper Klemm
editor@theplaidhorse.com