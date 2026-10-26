FOR RELEASE: October 27, 2026

New Podcast Brings Horse People Real Conversations About Money

INDIANAPOLIS, IN:Grace Speckman has been riding for almost thirty years, and today she helps families with their money as a financial advisor. She’s bringing those two worlds together in The Dollars and Horse Sense Podcast, a pop-up series of conversations about where horses and money overlap.

“Whether horses are a big or small part of your financial picture, they deserve careful planning and the right people in your corner,” said Speckman. “I’m sitting down with the professionals who work with equestrians so you can avoid costly mistakes and protect what you’ve built.”

What listeners can expect:

Plain-English insights from professionals who work where horses and money meet (think: insurance, taxes, estate planning, and more)

Practical takeaways for horse owners, riders, and their families

New episodes as the conversations happen

First up: Danielle Aamodt, Equine Insurance Agent at Marshall & Sterling, on getting started, getting covered, and staying covered with horse insurance.

Listen on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

About Grace Speckman

Grace Speckman, CFP®, is a financial advisor at Meridian Investment Advisors in Indianapolis, working with individuals and families in the equestrian world and beyond. She grew up in the hunter/jumper world, where it takes discipline, accountability, and long-term thinking. It takes that with money too.

She is the author of The Thoughtful Equestrian’s Guide to Protect, Grow, and Pass on Wealth, shares content on Instagram at Dollars and Horse Sense, and serves on the board of the HorseGrooms Foundation.

Media Contact:

Grace Speckman, CFP®

Senior Financial Advisor, Meridian Investment Advisors

gspeckman@meridianinvest.com