New Release from Trafalgar Square Books: Understanding Horse Depression

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A Groundbreaking Look at the “Healthy Body, Broken Spirit” Phenomenon—and How We Can Change It

UNDERSTANDING HORSE DEPRESSION

Knowing Symptoms, Identifying Causes, and Finding Cures

JOANNA LEPIARCZYK

Trafalgar Square Books is pleased to announce the release ofUnderstanding Horse Depression by Joanna Lepiarczyk.

Since the horse was first domesticated thousands of years ago, humans have cared for horses’ physical needs: feeding them, grooming them, giving them shelter from predators and from the elements. But what about their emotional well-being? Surely that’s just as important—but where do you start? How can you tell when a horse is experiencing mental distress? And what are you supposed to do about it?

Now, the answers are at your fingertips. Drawing on the latest research in the field, lifelong horsewoman and educator Joanna Lepiarczyk explains how horses form bonds, internalize stress, and experience depression. Understand their complex emotional landscapes, and find out how to translate the most recent scientific findings into practical strategies for identifying the signs of depression in your horse and managing his mental wellbeing. You’ll discover: what horses need—and what happens when those needs are not met; the stress-depression connection; the role of learned helplessness; how changes in attention, posture, and responsiveness clue you in to your horse’s mental state; how to recognize the signs of anhedonia (inability to experience joy) in horses; the risks of depression—and how to treat it; and more.

For anyone with a beloved equine partner in their life, understanding horse depression is a crucial foundation for supporting and managing the mental health needs of your horse—and a skill that will help you keep him healthier and happier for years to come.

JOANNA LEPIARCZYK grew up around horses on a small, family-run riding facility in Europe. Her work now centers on the mental well-being and inner life of the horse. As an Equestrian Canada-certified Competition Coach, she draws on classical horsemanship and a habit of watching first, acting second. Joanna is the creator of social platform @HorsesExplained (horsesexplained.com) and a regular contributor to equestrian media. She lives and works in Burnaby, British Columbia.

“Recognizing that our horses can and do become depressed requires us to approach them with empathy, to rethink how we manage and care for them as a species, and to understand them as individuals with their own preferences and personalities.”

—JOANNA LEPIARCZYK

208 pp • 7½ x 10 • full-color illustrations • 978 1 64601 272 5 • $29.99

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