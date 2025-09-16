New Research Informs Use of Regenerative Medicine Devices in Horses With Cushing’s Disease

Researchers looked at whether pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction affected cytokine profiles of orthobiologic devices like Pro-Stride® APS

PARSIPPANY, N.J. – September 16, 2025 – Zoetis Inc. today announced novel research1 findings that investigated the effects of pituitary pars intermedia disorder (PPID) on the cytokine profiles of autologous conditioned serum (IRAP, ACS) and autologous protein solution (Pro-Stride APS). The research indicates that the end output solution produced by Pro-Stride or IRAP when obtained from horses with PPID remains similar to that of normal horses.

This study adds to a critical knowledge gap and will help inform treatment decisions in PPID horses with osteoarthritis. Middle-aged to older horses are commonly affected by joint disease, making them good candidates for modern orthobiologic treatments like Pro-Stride APS. However, there is a high prevalence of PPID and other endocrine disorders in these horses, and it was previously unknown whether their metabolic status would negatively impact the end output quality of these products.

Researchers from the University of Georgia’s College of Veterinary Medicine, in partnership with the Gluck Research Center at the University of Kentucky, looked at concentrations of pro- and anti-inflammatory cytokines, including IL-1β, IL-1Ra, IL-4, IL-6, IL-10, TNF-α, TGF-β, IGF-1, from 12 horses, six with PPID and six normal controls after being processed with the Pro-Stride APS device and IRAP (ACS) device. Findings showed:

No significant differences in cytokine profiles between PPID and normal horses for both ACS and Pro-Stride APS

In both metabolically normal and PPID horses, Pro-Stride APS had higher levels of TGF-β1 than ACS; this is a protein that is important for cartilage maintenance and repair4,5

These findings indicate devices like Pro-Stride APS remain an effective treatment choice in older, PPID-afflicted horses and may be a safer alternative compared to corticosteroids.2

“While many equine veterinarians have been already using orthobiologics in horses with endocrine disease, such as PPID, these results support the use of products such as Pro-Stride APS and IRAP (ACS) to manage joint disease in this group of horses,” said Dr. Moorman, DVM, PhD, DACVS-LA, DACVSMR at the University of Georgia.

Contact your local Zoetis Equine specialist or call 1-888-ZOETIS1 with questions.

About Zoetis

As the world’s leading animal health company, Zoetis is driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. After innovating ways to predict, prevent, detect and treat animal illness for more than 70 years, Zoetis continues to stand by those raising and caring for animals worldwide—from veterinarians to pet owners to livestock producers. The company’s leading portfolio and pipeline of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and technologies make a difference in over 100 countries. A Fortune 500 company, Zoetis generated revenue of $9.3 billion in 2024 with approximately 13,800 employees. For more information, visit zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.

References

Moorman VJ, Hart KA, Gordon J, et al. Cytokine profiles of autologous conditioned serum (ACS) and autologous protein solution (APS) from horses with pituitary pars intermedia dysfunction (PPID) and unaffected controls. VCOT Open. 2024;7(SO1):1-12. doi: 10.1055/s-0044-1786215. Page AE, Johnson M, Parker JL et al. The effects of intra-articular triamcinolone and autologous protein solution on metabolic parameters in horses. Animals. 2024 Aug 2;14(15):2250. Blaney Davidson EN, van der Kraan PM, van den Berg WB. TGF-beta and osteoarthritis. Osteoarthritis Cartilage. 2007 Jun;15(6):597-604. doi: 10.1016/j.joca.2007.02.005. Epub 2007 Mar 27. PMID: 17391995. Kim JG, Rim YA, and Ju JH. The role of transforming growth factor beta in joint homeostasis and cartilage regeneration. TERMIS 2022 Blume 28 number 10. pp 570-587.

All trademarks are the property of Zoetis Services LLC or a related company or a licensor unless otherwise noted.

© 2025 Zoetis Services LLC. All rights reserved.

PRS-00108

Media Contact:

Matt O’Keefe

Exponent PR

763-228-2210

matt.okeefe@exponentpr.com