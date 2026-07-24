NEW Show Strides! Book 10 Now Available + FREE on Kindle This Week Only!

Read Show Strides Vol.10: Derby Dreams

Buy the My Show Strides Activity Book

Show Strides Vol. 10: Derby Dreams is now available on Kindle, audiobook, and paperback! The Plaid Horse magazine’s popular series continues as Mac prepares for the national pony derby finals. Mac and Tally will both meet new challenges, in lessons and at the barn, as well as new riders, such as Nona’s daughter, Viv. Just in time for the 2026 Pony Finals, this fictional book asks young riders if they can stay in the moment with their ponies rather than focus solely on the ribbon.

Book 10 FREE on Kindle This Week Only (July 27-31)!

Other Show Strides Workbooks:

My Show Strides Journal

Read the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help