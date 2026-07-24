NEW Show Strides! Book 10 Now Available + FREE on Kindle This Week Only!

Read Show Strides Vol.10: Derby Dreams
Buy the My Show Strides Activity Book
Show Strides Vol. 10: Derby Dreams is now available on Kindle, audiobook, and paperback! The Plaid Horse magazine’s popular series continues as Mac prepares for the national pony derby finals. Mac and Tally will both meet new challenges, in lessons and at the barn, as well as new riders, such as Nona’s daughter, Viv. Just in time for the 2026 Pony Finals, this fictional book asks young riders if they can stay in the moment with their ponies rather than focus solely on the ribbon.
Book 10 FREE on Kindle This Week Only (July 27-31)!
Other Show Strides Workbooks:
Read the Show Strides Series:
Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies
Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback
Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On
Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships
Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure
Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable
Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust
Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help