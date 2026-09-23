NEW: The My Show Strides Barn Journal Now Available!

Buy The My Show Strides Barn Journal
The My Show Strides Barn Journal is now available! Following the success of The Plaid Horse magazine’s first My Show Strides Journal, this NEW workbook includes more than 50 unique prompts. Write about your most special memories, the ways you’ve overcome adversity, your favorite horses and humans at the barn, and your most beloved horse books. With plenty of space to write, draw, and dream, we hope you’ll enjoy making a personal record of your own strides-in and out of the saddle.
Currently On Sale Here or on Amazon!
Other Show Strides Workbooks:
My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook (on sale now!)
Read the Show Strides Series:
Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies
Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback
Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On
Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships
Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure
Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable
Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust
Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help
Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn