NEW: The My Show Strides Barn Journal Now Available!

Buy The My Show Strides Barn Journal

The My Show Strides Barn Journal is now available! Following the success of The Plaid Horse magazine’s first My Show Strides Journal, this NEW workbook includes more than 50 unique prompts. Write about your most special memories, the ways you’ve overcome adversity, your favorite horses and humans at the barn, and your most beloved horse books. With plenty of space to write, draw, and dream, we hope you’ll enjoy making a personal record of your own strides-in and out of the saddle.

Currently On Sale Here or on Amazon!

Other Show Strides Workbooks:

My Show Strides Journal

My Show Strides Activity Book

My Show Strides School Vacation Workbook (on sale now!)

Read the Show Strides Series:

Show Strides Vol. 1: School Horses & Show Ponies

Show Strides Vol. 2: Confidence Comeback

Show Strides Vol. 3: Moving Up & Moving On

Show Strides Vol. 4: Testing Friendships

Show Strides Vol. 5: Packer Pressure

Show Strides Vol. 6: To Save A Stable

Show Strides Vol. 7: Building Trust

Show Strides Vol. 8: How Horses Help

Show Strides Vol. 9: Tally’s Turn

Show Strides Vol.10: Derby Dreams