New Workshop Helps Equine Entrepreneurs Create A Clear, Intentional Sales Plan

January 22, 2026 – Denise Alvarez, equine business coach and host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast, is hosting a live online workshop designed to help equine entrepreneurs strategically map their 2026 year of sales and promotions.

The workshop, Sell With Confidence: A 2026 Sales Planning Workshop for Equine Entrepreneurs, is a working session focused on intentional planning rather than sales techniques. Participants will be guided through thoughtfully mapping a 2026 sales calendar aligned with their offers, seasons, and capacity so selling feels purposeful instead of reactive.

“Many horse business owners don’t think of sales as part of their business process,” says Alvarez. “But sharing lesson openings, promoting programs, and filling training spots is sales. When those efforts aren’t planned, they tend to happen last minute and create unnecessary stress. This workshop helps business owners step back and create a plan that’s aligned.”

The workshop is designed specifically for equine professionals—including trainers, instructors, coaches, and product-based horse business owners—who want a calmer, more sustainable approach to selling.

Participants will leave with:

A clearly mapped 2026 sales calendar

Greater alignment between their offers and the natural rhythms of their unique corner of the equine industry

Increased confidence in sales timing and decisions

A more intentional, sustainable approach to promotion

Sell With Confidence will take place on January 29, 2026, and includes a replay for registered attendees.

More information and registration details can be found at: Stormlily.com/sales

Email: denise@stormlily.com

Website: stormlilymarketing.com/sales

Instagram: @stormlilymarketing

About Stormlily Marketing

Denise Alvarez is a horse girl who loves marketing. As host of the How to Market Your Horse Business Podcast and an equestrian business coach through her business, Stormlily Marketing, Denise helps equestrian entrepreneurs grow their business with clarity, confidence, and purpose.

Media Contact:

Denise Alvarez

Stormlily Marketing

https://www.stormlilymarketing.com

denise@stormlily.com

417-343-6698