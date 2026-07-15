Next Stop for the Rider’s Closet – Hampton Classic!

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 15, 2026



View release and photos here

Contact:Dr. Karin Bump

dr.kbump@equusfoundation.org

203-259-1550



The Rider’s Closet, founded in 2006 by Georgina Bloomberg and now a program of the EQUUS Foundation, will have its mobile donation trunk at the Hampton Classic Horse Show, August 23-30, 2026, for anyone who wishes to stop by with new or gently used riding apparel they no longer need. Many thanks to Der Dau for hosting the trunk at their vendor space along Stable Row.

“We are honored to participate at the Hampton Classic and its Animal Adoption Day again this year,” notes Christine Fitzgerald, executive director of The Rider’s Closet program. “We were founded by a rider who is incredibly passionate about animal welfare, and we are a program of an organization whose focus is equine welfare. Through our own mission to help people access the many benefits of partnering with horses, we are in turn helping equines to stay in meaningful careers and thrive.”

Celebrating 20 years of service to the equestrian community, The Rider’s Closet provides show and schooling attire free of charge to US riders in need so they may pursue their horsemanship dreams at any age and at every level of the sport. The program serves veterans, individuals with special needs, scholastic riding programs, underserved communities, pony clubs, equestrian camp programs and equine charities. All of the new and gently used apparel provided by The Rider’s Closet is generously donated by individual riders and retail partners.





You can help make dreams come true for deserving riders!

Please visit equusfoundation.org/riderscloset

for more info about donating or requesting apparel.

There’s More!

Join Us at Animal Adoption Day on Monday, August 24, 2026



The Rider’s Closet will join fellow equine-related programs in promoting animal welfare at the Hampton Classic’s Animal Adoption Day on Monday, August 24, 2026. Sponsored by professional equestrian Georgina Bloomberg, the annual event raises awareness about rescued and at-risk animals by spotlighting horses, dogs and cats seeking their forever homes.

Held, rain or shine, Animal Adoption Day is free, interactive and open to the public. All equine-focused activities will take place from 2:30-3:30pm in the Aspinall Ring on the Hampton Classic show grounds. Organized by Valerie Angeli of REDHORSESTAR Productions LLC, this year’s presentation will feature notable equestrians speaking up for horse welfare, including emcee Jill Rappaport, Georgina Bloomberg and Brianne Goutal-Marteau. It will also include rescue groups and their adoptable horses, interactive training demonstrations, and a wide range of equine-related organizations available for questions and conversations.

The Rider’s Closet will be joined by Rising Starr Horse Rescue, StandFast Equine Alliance, Superhero Rescue Horses, The Serenity Project, Changing Tides Equine Retirement & Agriculture Learning Center, US Horse Rescue, Global Strays, Long Island University Equestrian Team, Lewyt College of Veterinary Medicine, and the HEART Horse Ambulance. Guests are invited to interact with the horses and equestrian VIPs while learning about care, welfare, adoption opportunities and new career options for horses.





Please visit equusfoundation.org/riderscloset