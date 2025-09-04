Nikki’s Notes: Is Sloppy AI Writing Hurting Your Business? by Nikki Alvin-Smith

Hiring a content writer to fix what you’ve broken is one way to go about utilizing expensive AI services. And believe me that job is one of sincere frustration and hard work, and entry level GIG personnel will not be turning things right way up any time soon. Especially if your business exists in a niche market with a target audience that requires bona fide thought leadership to trust your brand and product line.

AI is expensive in more ways than one. It’s more than just the cost of bulking up your business and training staff on CRM. From ongoing tides of data hacks to customers of Salesforce and the like, to upsets with customers that abhor AI creations like the recent outburst from readers of Vogue magazine who responded negatively to an AI created advertisement, things are rapidly moving in a bad direction for ROI. Is your business ahead of the curve or are you paying through the nose to be just another guinea pig?

As Bob Dylan told us, “The times they are a changin’.” While you’re reading this play his song his advice is rather apt on a number of levels. But are folks that choose not to take on AI in all its vestiges likely drowning in the past, or are the ones slow to adapt to these changes going to be the fast ones later. I’m a big Bob Dylan fan especially for his insightful lyrics, perhaps this last stanza of his song might apply:

” The line it is drawn

The curse it is cast

The slow one now

Will later be fast

As the present now

Will later be past

The order is rapidly fadin’

And the first one now

Will later be last

For the times they are a-changin’ “

As NBC News kindly pointed out in their tech news piece, “Humans Are Being Hired To Make AI Slop Look Less Sloppy”, even web and app developers are having trouble navigating the muddy AI waters. Specifically that vibe-coded websites and apps were not delivering results wanted and that systems were unstable; chatbots were delivering inaccurate answers to customers and sometimes leaked sensitive data; and frequent AI content crashes and irrelevant recommendations made life a bit of a mess.

So salient advice from this seasoned marketeer who is swimming slightly against the AI rip tide and not moving parallel to the coastline away from a beach of strong branding and trust building content, don’t throw away your talented content creators in the pull of the tide. They represent a valuable return on investment that you know for a fact is reliable.”

