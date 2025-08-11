Nikki’s Notes: Is Your AI Dishing Up A Bland Salad With No Dressing?

August 11, 2025, Stamford, NY – Now you’ve locked in and loaded the latest version of Gemini, ChatGPT, Claude (or one of the rest) and spent the big bucks to promote your business, how’s it going? I ask because from what I hear, for many business owners it’s not going ‘swimmingly’ at all.

I pondered this question the other day. I was comfortably seated in a particularly beautiful restaurant while I waited for a client to arrive. The sea view mesmerized me. I watched the silver waves ripple toward shore where sun-drenched kids hooted with glee as they played in the freshly combed sand.

So after our meet and greet when my client had sat down, niceties had been exchanged, drinks and food ordered, I asked her.

“Since you’ve gone all in with AI, have you found your content on social media posts and marketing content on your website etc. has gone a bit. Well..,” I hesitated unsure how to put this as politely as possible, “Well, for want of a better word. Pedestrian?”

My client, Kate, looked wistful for a moment. She twiddled her fork in the plate of iceberg lettuce that the waiter had just set before her. I noted a resigned glance as her beautifully manicured hand set the fork on the handcrafted plate.

“I am really happy with the time it saves me. And it’s been O.K. so far. I think it will get better as time progresses. There is always room for improvement I guess I’d say.”

“I’m sure it will,” I answered honestly, sad to hear the lack of enthusiasm in her voice. “We have to be patient I suppose. Did you hear that Bill Gates recently told a group of coders not to worry about their jobs because he thinks getting AI on point is going to take another 100 years. I’m sure it won’t take that long. You have to pay to play I suppose.” I thought of the $2500 a week fee my fellow publishers paid to place a book on an airport bookstore shelf and shuddered. There are many forms of marketing expenses and they all have their uses I supposed.

Kate took up the utensil and began to chomp on the crunchy lettuce. As she nodded her agreement with my conversation, her dark curly locks fell across her face. The sea breeze quickly caught them and lifted them away, leaving a small wisp in her eye which she brushed back in annoyance.

I viewed our two plates of food. Mine looked and tasted rather delicious. It’s meaty white texture glistened in the sun, and the fish’s skin was crisped to perfection. It sat upon a myriad of fresh and brightly colored garden fare and the citrus flavor of the dressing brought the entire dish together. Yummy. I couldn’t wait to get stuck in. Kate’s meal had no dressing and nothing but lettuce sat piled in front of her. Its crinkled edges cut with a knife into uniform bite sizes. Unappetizing. A forgettable plate of food.

“Is that salad O.K.? Are you enjoying it? There doesn’t seem to be any dressing, is that how you ordered it?” I asked. I really couldn’t quite believe this was what she had meant to order. I shifted my body posture and looked across the room ready to engage the waiter’s attention.

He was enjoying a good laugh with an elderly couple that were clinking glasses of giggles together and marveling at the tower of fish that he had placed in the middle of their white linen clad table. The colors of the ocean gleamed on the stand. Soft grey blues from oyster shells, burned orange claws of lobster and a myriad of delights adorned the creation. Definitely a sharable feast and one I was sure they’d would enjoy.

“Oh yes. It’s fine. I’m limiting my intake at the moment trying to manage my weight,” Kate answered. Her monotone voice brought me back from my mental wanderings. In my mind I was quickly formulating a plan to return to dine here with hubbie sometime soon and order that tower. He’d love it.

“If I’m going to burn my daily calorie ration on a dish it has to be something special.” Kate put down her fork. There wasn’t much nutrition in her lunch so I could understand it might not be worth the effort of eating it.

I felt bad that she had eaten so little. But I also figured there was no point in offering her dessert. She was hardly likely to want it.

Kate sipped at her glass of tap water. I sipped at my glass of rosé. It’s aroma immediately reminded me of time spent training horses in Aix, Provence. I could almost smell the azure sea.

“I suppose we should get down to business. What is it you would like to add to my contract Kate?”

Kate smiled as she removed her sunglasses. I fancied I saw an “H” in the gold lettering on their frame. Her dark eyes shone and a few tiny wrinkles appeared at the side of her eyes as her smile washed across her pretty face.

“I wondered if you would be interested in editing our AI content and making it more human. Our sales have taken a bit of a hit recently and our CAC is through the roof.”

I smiled. It was a request I was receiving more and more frequently of late.

“I’d be happy to help.” Then I paused to continue as the waiter appeared to clear the plates. He disappeared quickly only to reappear seconds later.

“Can I interest you both in any dessert? We have some fresh pâtisserie to tempt you.”

I looked at Kate prepared to follow her lead. She surprised me.

“It wouldn’t hurt to look,” she said grinning. “And maybe I’ll take a glass of rosé after all.”

Kate leaned across the table and in a conspiratorial tone she quietly confided, “I don’t know why lately but I always feel like I’m missing out.”

It was tempting to say something but I held my counsel. Her glass of chilled wine was swiftly deposited on the table and she reached for it enthusiastically.

“Cheers,” she said, her American accent sounding especially cheerful as she uttered the British expression.

“To your good health,” I replied. Then added, “And to your business’s good health too. I’m sure we can turn that around toute suite!”

So as Kate said, there is always room for improvement. And if you’d like to offer your customers and clients better fare, that has them posting good reviews and coming back for more, do reach out to me.

About Nikki:

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers “Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read,” with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles. Her clients include/have included: equestrian and “B” list movie celebrities for whom she regularly ghostwrites and provides PR services; manufacturers of equine and pet related medical devices, feedstuffs, supplements, grooming supplies, fencing and barn equipment, horse transport, horse structures and professional equine service providers; profit and non-profit initiatives and organizations; and non-equestrian related businesses/publications in the pet industry, investment, real estate and international travel and rural lifestyle.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm , a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York. The duo provides ‘team’ clinician services to clients worldwide to riders of all levels and many riding disciplines.

