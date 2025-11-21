Nikki’s Notes: Ways For Equine Businesses to Thrive Not Just Survive in 2026

2026 isn’t far away and the fourth quarter is a good time to reevaluate what business goals were achieved in 2025 and construct new strategies to successfully move the company forward in the New Year.

“As the world turns so does the business wheel, and to meet the changing demands in the world of SEO, GEO and AEO it is important not to be left behind. My company Horse in a Kilt Media has been round tabling the challenges that it faces the same way that everyone else is doing. We are here and ready to help equine industry business owners successfully navigate the AI river and human-authored works and be a bridge to get the best of both worlds. And to do this we have crafted flexible package options that fill a variety of needs that is light-footed and adaptive to meet the demands of the day.

While the AI commerce bubble may or may not burst, and Asics continue to be secured en masse by the top players over negotiations by leaders in the AI over their dinner table get togethers in California, Google continues its work on its TPU and Nvidia cools concerns over data center energy and water gluttonous consumption. Meantime the rest of us deal with the fear of missing out by not adopting AI in our workflows balanced against the fear of rogue AI behavior upsetting what our company growth has already achieved.

Horse in a Kilt Media offers more than unique human-authored content creation, content curation services, project management, website renovations and polishing options. Its publishing partnerships also continue to feed high end educational thought leadership materials to highly targeted equestrian and pet owning audiences. Its successful imprint Catskill Horse magazine, is a free digital production heading into its 14th year and provides its clients with direct access to a high-rate of return on ROI.

Book publishing as an independent small press house is constantly developing at Horse in a Kilt Media too. Alongside a story of horses and High Society in historical romance fiction genre with the recently released title The Dutchess of Chadwick , (that has seen respectable sales to the low four-figures within a few months of print publishing), and Christmas Greetings, a collection of artwork, prose and poetry from internationally acclaimed award winning artist Mary Brazier, the 2026 line-up looks stellar.

The marketing of books is now harder than ever while securing a print publishing service is easier than ever, With distribution partnerships up in the air with recent bankruptcies and closures in the publishing arena, it’s not enough to just publish a book anymore. You need to know how to market it and for each genre and target audience that’s different.

The flood of AI generated books on huge platforms such as Amazon is encouraging people to turn back the clock and adopt new ‘old’ book shopping practices. This positive note was emphasized in the prestigious Publisher’s Weekly recently in their report confirming a resurgence in brick-and-mortar independent book shops and a significant interest and upturn to reading print books in the millennial and Gen Z generations.

The licensing of human-authored works on the book backlists, past production of non-fiction works including articles written for hire for AI use by companies is also keenly on the table. Help with contract language and defense of copyright cases is readily available through many Guilds and established author support entities.

I urge my fellow professional writers not to feel disheartened by the barrage of AI fare hitting the marketing flywheels, because as many companies that splashed significant monies into the AI waterfall are finding out, the general populace is already tired of their generic nature and inaccuracies. You do need someone trustworthy watching, producing and editing the content production hen house and it can’t be the fox.

Don’t be afraid to reach out to me directly if you’d like to learn more about how to thrive not just survive in 2026. Businesses large and small all need professional insights and focus to optimize their CAC, ROI and branding. And I am here to help.”

As a British/American professional Grand Prix competitor/coach/clinician Nikki brings unique angles, experiences and thought leadership/authority to her wordsmith wizardry with a proven successful track record in boosting brand visibility and viability and a willingness to interject some much-needed human intelligence into your marketing content.

Internationally published author/writer, content creator, PR/Marketing specialist, photographer and equestrian Nikki Alvin-Smith offers "Engaging Content that Engages Riders to Read," with unique and fresh material for your horse or pet related business, magazine, website, newsletter, blog, and email blast sales machine. Her portfolio of works is extensive and includes equestrian and pet features that have been published worldwide in over 260 different magazine titles.

Nikki Alvin-Smith is a British international level Grand Prix dressage competitor/trainer/coach/clinician. Together with her husband Paul, who is also a Grand Prix dressage rider, Nikki operates Willowview Hill Farm, a private dressage yard and organic hay farm in the Catskill Mountains of New York.

