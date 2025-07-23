Nominate Breyer for the Toy Hall of Fame

Get BREYER HORSES® in the Race for National Toy Hall of Fame!

Nomination Deadline — July 31, 2025

(Pequannock, NJ —July 23, 2025) — It’s like the Oscars of the Toy World and you’re in the nomination seat! Tell your stories, make some noise, and let’s get Breyer Horses® in the race for 2025’s National Toy Hall of Fame. To run this race, Breyer needs to be nominated.

Located at The Strong Museum in Rochester, New York, the National Toy Hall of Fame honors toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity for generations. Breyer started making the world’s finest model horses in 1950, inspiring play with pure horse world magic—from icons like Roy Rogers’ Trigger and Misty of Chincoteague to Secretariat and Spirit Stallion of the Cimarron—to present horse stars like this year’s BreyerFest Celebration Horse, Tight Lines (champion three-day eventer with Will Coleman).

Once a year, The Strong inducts new honorees into its National Toy Hall of Fame—think star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for a toy. Anyone can nominate! So, round up your friends, followers, listeners, readers, and horse pals, and let’s get Breyer Horses® in the race!

Deadline is July 31, 2025! Final selections are made on the advice of historians, educators, and others who exemplify learning, creativity, and discovery through their lives and careers.

https://www.museumofplay.org/exhibits/toy-hall-of-fame/nominate-a-toy/

Here’s the criteria:

Icon-status: is the toy widely recognized, respected, and remembered?

Longevity: has the toy enjoyed popularity over multiple generations? More than a passing fad?

Discovery: does the toy foster learning, creativity, or discovery through play?

Innovation: has the toy profoundly changed play or toy design? (History! In 1950, Breyer created the #57 Western Horse as a special order for the F.W. Woolworth Company. Flooded by demand for more horses, the company launched a legacy that’s continued for generations.)

Share your Breyer stories with the Hall of Fame committee!

Tell them about the first Breyer you owned, what it meant, how Breyer brought the horse world to you.

Talk about Breyer’s fan community … the model shows.. what having a Breyer makes you a part of.

Share your experiences at BreyerFest. Now in its 36th year, how BreyerFest brings 30,000+ fans to Kentucky each July for the world’s largest horse and model horse event of its kind; fans from over 100 countries attend virtually.

Breyer horses do more than tell the horse world’s stories—they inspire and educate kids of all ages. Accessories ranging from stables to saddles, to blankets and bridles—along with miniature feeding and stable cleaning kits—teach about horse care and imagining a ,life with horses. Craft kits turn children to adults into artists, enabling them to customize models endless ways.

To date, less than 80 toys have been inducted into the National Toy Hall of Fame. Breyer Horses is missing. Help nominate Breyer Horses! Here’s that link again:

https://www.museumofplay.org/exhibits/toy-hall-of-fame/nominate-a-toy/

About Breyer Animal Creations®

Breyer Animal Creations is a division of Reeves International, Inc., a family-owned, NJ-based toy manufacturer and distributor. Breyer, winner of the 2021 Equine Industry Vision Award, champions the horse and other animals, and is dedicated to the creation of authentic and realistic model horses for both play and collecting. More than just a brand, Breyer is a community – complete with an annual horse festival for all ages – BreyerFest – now in its 36th year. Learn more at www.BreyerHorses.com.

About the National Toy Hall of Fame

The National Toy Hall of Fame® at The Strong, recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and enjoyed popularity over a sustained period. Each year, the prestigious hall inducts new honorees and showcases both new and historic versions of classic toys beloved by generations.

About the Strong Museum of Play

Located in Rochester, New York, The Strong is a highly interactive, collections-based museum devoted to the history and exploration of play. It is one of the largest history museums in the United States and one of the leading museums serving families. The Strong houses the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play. The Strong’s multifaceted array of research, exhibits, and other interpretive and educational activities serve a diverse audience of adults, families, children, students, teachers, scholars, collectors, and others around the globe.

