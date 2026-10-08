North Carolina Equine Veterinarian Selected for 2026 Grand Prize My Vet Rocks Award

The American Association of Equine Practitioners (AAEP) congratulates Dr. Briana Blackwelder, owner of Hawk’s Ridge Mobile Veterinary Services in Hickory, N.C., as grand prize winner of the 2026 My Vet Rocks Award, sponsored by Zoetis.

Dr. Blackwelder is honored for her clinical proficiency, horse-side manner and responsiveness in support of nominator Sierra Severt’s personal horses and client-owned eventing horses.

According to Severt, “I’ve watched her transform horses that people thought would never be the same, not with miracles but with knowledge, patience and unwavering commitment to always put the horse first.”

Dr. Blackwelder received her veterinary degree in 2025 from North Carolina State University. Following a yearlong internship at Tryon Equine Hospital in Columbus, N.C., Dr. Blackwelder started her ambulatory practice in June. She provides lameness and integrative medicine services to her clients as well as equine urgent care services to other area veterinarians.

As grand prize winner, Dr. Blackwelder received a prize package from AAEP Educational Partner and contest sponsor Zoetis along with complimentary registration, hotel and travel to the AAEP’s 72nd Annual Convention in Las Vegas, where she will be honored December 8.

“In my opinion, every single equine veterinarian is a hero, whether you treat horses full time or only on occasion,” said Dr. Blackwelder. “Thank you to all the amazing veterinarians and support staff working tirelessly every day to help horses, support their owners, and make this profession the best one on earth!”

Runners-up were Dr. Rachel Liepman, owner of EquiMed Equine Veterinary Services in Cave Creek, Ariz., and nominated by Michelle Mooney; and Dr. David Miller, owner of an ambulatory and in-clinic equine veterinary practice in Akron, Ohio, and nominated by the therapeutic riding program Victory Gallop.

“Zoetis is proud to recognize the incredible impact that equine veterinarians make each and every day for their patients and clients, and to help raise awareness among horse owners for how critically important it is to take time to recognize, respect and celebrate their veterinarians and the critical services they provide. We are honored to support AAEP in this important and timely initiative,” said Jen Blanchard, Head of Marketing, Zoetis Equine.

My Vet Rocks invited horse owners to submit a short video sharing why their equine veterinarian is exceptional. In addition to the top three overall winners, honorees were also selected in three special recognition categories:

Most Creative Video: Copper Perry-Wilson, nominator of Dr. Clayton McCook

Longest Relationship with a Veterinarian: Martin Wollam, who enjoys a client-veterinarian relationship of 35 years with Dr. David Miller

Best Rescue or Therapeutic Organization Submission: Victory Gallop

My Vet Rocks runners-up and special recognition category winners also received prize packages from Zoetis.

About AAEP

The American Association of Equine Practitioners, headquartered in Lexington, Ky., was founded in 1954 as a non-profit organization dedicated to the health and welfare of the horse. Currently, AAEP reaches more than 5 million horse owners through its over 9,000 members worldwide and is actively involved in ethics issues, practice management, research and continuing education in the equine veterinary profession and horse industry.

About Zoetis

Zoetis is the world’s leading animal health company, driven by a singular purpose: to nurture our world and humankind by advancing care for animals. With a legacy of nearly 75 years, Zoetis continues to pioneer ways to predict, prevent, detect, and treat animal illness, supporting veterinarians, livestock producers, and pet owners in over 100 countries. We integrate deep scientific expertise, data-driven R&D, advanced manufacturing, and commercial excellence to deliver meaningful innovation across medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, and digital solutions. Guided by our vision to be the most trusted and valued animal health company, Zoetis is committed to setting new standards for the future of animal care through innovation, customer obsession, and purpose-driven colleagues. To learn more, visit Zoetis.com.

The Zoetis Equine division is committed to providing horse care you can count on. Our team includes numerous equine veterinarians and other experts who are inspired daily by the opportunity and profound responsibility to support horses, the owners who love them, and the equine veterinarians and other care team members who safeguard their well-being. Whether at the clinic or in the field, Zoetis is always by your side with a comprehensive, innovative portfolio of equine products and services at every step of a horse’s care and throughout the journey of a horse’s life. Visit zoetisequine.com to learn more.